Gary Neville Makes Significant Contribution To Brighouse Football Club

Brighouse Town Football Club, on Monday, announced that former football player Gary Neville had made a 'significant contribution' to the club. The club is facing financial strain due to a lack of games and a corresponding lack of revenues.

Neville helps the club

CLUB STATEMENT | We can announce that @ManUtd legend and @SkySports pundit @GNev2 has donated a significant amount towards helping the club in these uncertain times. #OneTownOneTeam https://t.co/Xp6SAUgOf5 pic.twitter.com/2m22tOZQmF — Brighouse Town AFC (@brighousetownfc) April 20, 2020

In a statement, the club announced the developments and also the reason behind the contribution. "Gary wanted to help the Club as it was the last game he watched Salford City FC play with his Dad. Gary Neville stated, “Brighouse Town holds a special place in my heart even though the result did not go in our favour with Salford City suffering a 3-1 defeat on the day”. Gary’s donation will help to go towards the loss of income through the season being ended early by the Bet Victor Northern Premier League back in March."

The loss of income through no home games and the clubhouse being shut has added to the club’s difficulty in maintaining an income stream which has led to uncertainty within the Club.

Manager Vill Powell said, "It’s an unexpected but brilliant gesture and I can’t thank him enough. Everyone is aware of the impact this has had globally, and football is no different. For all football clubs, it’s difficult times but for small clubs like Brighouse Town the impact of Covid-19 has been devastating as the income we receive fails to exist, so Gary’s generosity and that of others in Football and the local community is essential. So, a massive thank you to Gary Neville and all those who have donated to our just giving page. We urge all fans of Football to support your local non-league team in whatever way you can and stay safe, stay at home”.

