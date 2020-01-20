Marcus Rashford Facing Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines With Double Stress Fracture

Manchester United could be without their key attacker Marcus Rashford for up to three months. The star has suffered a double stress fracture. Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the Red Devils could be forced to make an emergency loan signing to make up for the shortage of attacking options at his disposal. Multiple reports suggest that Marcus Rashford was suffering from a single stress fracture in his back when he came from the bench in the midweek FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Rovers. However, a challenge from Wolves defender Matt Doherty only aggravated the injury. It forced him to be subbed off.

Rashford was carrying a single stress fracture in his back, now has a double stress fracture after Wolves game. Expected to be out for 2-3 months. Also has piece of floating bone in his ankle requiring non-intrusive surgery to remove. Been playing thru immense pain to help #mufc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 19, 2020

Marcus Rashford's injury deepens United's troubles

Experts believe that Marcus Rashford had been playing with acute pain for weeks. Reports also suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's over-reliance on the 22-year-old meant that he was not afforded enough time to recuperate from his niggling issues. It has inadvertently worsened his situation. Now, Manchester United could be without their leading goalscorer for much of the second half of the campaign.

Never want to feel like I’ve let my teammates, the club and most importantly the fans down so did my very best to carry on tonight and was gutted to come off.



Top work from the lads to get into the next round 👊🏿 pic.twitter.com/ZLpxiqhtq3 — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 15, 2020

What is a stress fracture? How did Marcus Rashford get injured?

Well, as the name suggests, a stress fracture is a simple hairline fracture that occurs due to stress in any particular joint. Marcus Rashford has had a history of back problems. He recently revealed that he uses a bone healing ultrasound machine called a 'Melmak'.

The 22-year-old missed Man United's crucial Premier League encounter against Liverpool with the said injury. Manchester United clearly struggled without their star attacker, who scored 19 goals in all competitions this season. The Red Devils eventually lost the game 2-0 after Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool at Anfield.

Rashford is now is expected to miss a chunk of the second half of the season. With players like Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba already out with injuries, Rashford's injury comes as a big blow to United. Manchester United will host Burnley in the midweek before playing their FA Cup fourth round game this weekend.

Fans furiously react over Rashford's injury news

Wow lol. This is just gross mismanagement from OGS, completely taken advantage of Rashford’s willingness to play has cost him this injury. https://t.co/x0fDbI70bS — gj_ć (@1GAFC) January 19, 2020

This is what you get for pushing Rashford and him ending up with a 2 month injury. Eat shit https://t.co/N8yl17fftF — Lumos 💙 (@Lumos__101) January 19, 2020

I fucking told you all Rashford should have not fucking played against Wolves. On my Wolves fancam people coming for me on the youtube comments. Come on here and have to go. Watched Rashford play with injuries all of last fucking season. We don't have the squad depth to cope it. — Thatguyreddevil (@thatguyreddevil) January 19, 2020

Evra on Rashford’s injury: “We sold Lukaku and Alexis and didn’t replace them in the summer, we shouldn’t have to see Rashford get injured to sign attacking players. It’s a big worry.” — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) January 19, 2020

