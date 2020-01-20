The Debate
Marcus Rashford Facing Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines With Double Stress Fracture

Football News

Man United striker Marcus Rashford could be out for up to three months after suffering a double stress fracture. Find out what is a stress fracture and more.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Marcus Rashford

Manchester United could be without their key attacker Marcus Rashford for up to three months. The star has suffered a double stress fracture. Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the Red Devils could be forced to make an emergency loan signing to make up for the shortage of attacking options at his disposal. Multiple reports suggest that Marcus Rashford was suffering from a single stress fracture in his back when he came from the bench in the midweek FA Cup tie against Wolverhampton Rovers. However, a challenge from Wolves defender Matt Doherty only aggravated the injury. It forced him to be subbed off.

Also Read | Liverpool Vs Man United: Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah Outshine Solskjaer's Listless Side

Marcus Rashford's injury deepens United's troubles

Experts believe that Marcus Rashford had been playing with acute pain for weeks. Reports also suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's over-reliance on the 22-year-old meant that he was not afforded enough time to recuperate from his niggling issues. It has inadvertently worsened his situation. Now, Manchester United could be without their leading goalscorer for much of the second half of the campaign. 

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Injury: Man United Star Carries A Secret Bone Fracture Healing Device

What is a stress fracture? How did Marcus Rashford get injured?

Well, as the name suggests, a stress fracture is a simple hairline fracture that occurs due to stress in any particular joint. Marcus Rashford has had a history of back problems. He recently revealed that he uses a bone healing ultrasound machine called a 'Melmak'. 

The 22-year-old missed Man United's crucial Premier League encounter against Liverpool with the said injury. Manchester United clearly struggled without their star attacker, who scored 19 goals in all competitions this season. The Red Devils eventually lost the game 2-0 after Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah scored for Liverpool at Anfield.

Rashford is now is expected to miss a chunk of the second half of the season. With players like Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba already out with injuries, Rashford's injury comes as a big blow to United. Manchester United will host Burnley in the midweek before playing their FA Cup fourth round game this weekend.

Also Read | Marcus Rashford Still A Doubt for Liverpool vs Man United

Fans furiously react over Rashford's injury news

Also Read | Marcus Rashford's Brother Trolls Jose Mourinho After Spurs Lose To Man United

Published:
COMMENT
