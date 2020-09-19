GEF Vs OSA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Getafe play their first match of the 2020-21 La Liga season as they lock horns with Osasuna, who come into this game with a victory over newly-promoted Cadiz FC. The two sides will face each other at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez on Saturday, September 19, 10 pm IST. Here's a look at our GEF vs OSA Dream11 prediction, GEF vs OSA Dream11 team and the probable GEF vs OSA playing 11.

GEF vs OSA live: GEF vs OSA Dream11 prediction and preview

Osasuna got the better of their opponents, Cadiz FC, in their season opener but will face a slightly tougher opponent in the form of Getafe. The Getafe side finished above Osasuna last season by two points and the two teams will fight it out tonight as they aim for a promising season. Both the teams have decent talent and will be looking to unlock their true potential this term. Based on current form and performances, our GEF vs OSA Dream11 prediction is that a closely contested affair can be expected with a draw likely on the cards.

GEF vs OSA Dream11 prediction: Getafe vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other on 23 occasions. Getafe have won nine times while Osasuna have picked up a win on six occasions. The remaining eight games have ended in draws. The last time the two sides, met the match ended with neither team managing to get on the scoresheet.

GEF vs OSA Dream11 prediction: Probable GEF vs OSA playing 11

Getafe probable XI - Soria, Suarez, Dakonam, Cabaco, Olivera, Portillo, Maksimovic, Arambarri, Cucurella, Unal, Mata

Osasuna probable XI - Herrera, Vidal, Aridane, D Garcia, Cruz, Torres, Moncayola, Oier, Perez, R Garcia, Adrian

GEF vs OSA live: GEF vs OSA Dream11 team, top picks

GEF vs OSA live: Getafe top picks

Marc Cucurella

Enes Unal

GEF vs OSA live: Osasuna top picks

Oier Sanjurjo

Adrian Lopez

GEF vs OSA Dream11 prediction: GEF vs OSA Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Herrera

Defenders - Olivera, D Garcia, Dakonam, Cabaco

Midfielders - Torres, Cucurella (VC), Arambarri, R Gracia (C)

Forwards - Unal, Adrian

Note: The above GEF vs OSA Dream11 prediction, GEF vs OSA Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GEF vs OSA Dream11 team and GEF vs OSA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

