GEO Vs BLR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Euro Qualifiers Live

Georgia will square off against Belarus at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena in the European Championships qualifying Path D playoff semi-final on October 8, Thursday at 9:30 pm IST. The winner of the game will play either North Macedonia or Kosovo in the finals next month. Here's a look at our GEO vs BLR Dream11 prediction and GEO vs BLR Dream11 team.

GEO vs BLR live: GEO vs BLR Dream11 prediction and preview

Georgia havde lost only one of their last ten home matches. On the other hand, Belarus come into this game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Kazakhstan and Belarus will be focused on advancing to the playoff final. Based on current form and recent results our GEO vs BLR prediction is that Belarus will win the game.

GEO vs BLR live: Georgia vs Belarus head to head

The two teams have faced off thrice with both sides picking up a win each. The third game ended in a draw. The last time the two sides met, the scoreboard at the full-time whistle read 2-2.

GEO vs BLR live: GEO vs BLR Dream11 team, top picks

GEO vs BLR live - Georgia probable playing 11

Loria; Kakabadze, Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Grigavala; Kankava, Kvekveskiri; Kvaratskhelia, Okriashvilli, Qazaishvili; Kvilitaia

GEO vs BLR live - Belarus probable playing 11

Hutar; Zolotov, Martynovich, Palyakow, Bardachow; Yablonskiy, Mayewski; Padstrelaw, Stasevich, Nyakhaychyk; Skavysh

GEO vs BLR: Player to watch

Valeri Qazaishvili has been in good touch in the MLS for San Jose Earthquakes and will look to continue his great run and will definitely be the player to watch out for this game.

GEO vs BLR Dream11 prediction: GEO vs BLR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Loria

Defenders - Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Palyakow (VC), Bardachow

Midfielders - Mayewski; Padstrelaw, Okriashvilli, Qazaishvili (C)

Forwards - Skavysh, Kvilitaia

Note: The above GEO vs BLR Dream11 prediction, GEO vs BLR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The GEO vs BLR Dream11 team and GEO vs BLR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Belarus football team Instagram