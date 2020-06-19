Richarlison Takes Aim At Liverpool Colossus Virgil Van Dijk Ahead Of Merseyside Derby

Ahead of the Everton vs Liverpool live Merseyside derby on Sunday, June 21, Toffees striker Richarlison made a bold statement on UEFA Men's Player of the Year, Virgil van Dijk. Richarlison claimed that he has already dribbled past the Liverpool defender and named three other centre-backs that are currently better than Van Dijk. Having scored against Liverpool in the 5-2 defeat against Jurgen Klopp's Reds in December, Richarlison will hope to add to his tally of 10 goals this season during the Everton vs Liverpool live game at Goodison Park this weekend.

Everton vs Liverpool live: Richarlison takes aim at Van Dijk ahead of derby

Premier League leaders Liverpool resume their Premier League live campaign with a short trip to Goodison Park to face local rivals, Everton in a crunch Merseyside derby on Sunday. However, just two days prior to the Everton vs Liverpool live clash, Everton forward Richarlison fired shots at Liverpool's star defender Virgil van Dijk. Virgil van Dijk is widely regarded as one of the best defenders in the world since his move to Anfield in January 2018 and finished last season as runner up for the Ballon d'Or, only behind Lionel Messi, helping Liverpool to the success in the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. Van Dijk was also awarded the PFA Player of the Year last season.

In a recent interview with Desimpedidos. the 23-year-old Richarlison reminded the Liverpool faithful that he is one of the few players to dribble past the Dutch colossus on previous occasions. The Richarlison Everton interview triggered a few Liverpool fans ahead of derby day. Although Richarlison acknowledged Van Dijk as a great defender, the Everton star hinted that Liverpool's £75 million club-record signing is overrated as "there are other better defenders out there in the world" citing national compatriots Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Richarlison has found the net 10 times for Everton this season and concluded by explained that he would relish the opportunity to score against Liverpool and Van Dijk. The Premier League leaders have conceded just 21 goals this season and Van Dijk has played an integral part in guiding Liverpool to the top of the table. Van Dijk has also chipped in with four goals this season.

Premier League live: Liverpool Premier League title to end 30 years of wait

Having finished last season as runners up to Pep Guardiola's Man City in the title race by a solitary point, Liverpool are on course to win their 19th top-flight crown. Liverpool are currently a staggering 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, winning 27 games and losing just one so far. Two more wins would guarantee the Reds their first league title in 30 years.

Image Credits - Richarlison / Van Dijk Instagram