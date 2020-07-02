Georgina Rodriguez Vs Antonela Roccuzzo: Net Worth, Lifestyle Of Ronaldo, Messi's Partners

The Messi vs Ronaldo debate has been going on for ages together. Nearly everyone associated with football, from fans and pundits to even players have had their say on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate. While the Messi vs Ronaldo debate was earlier restricted to their careers, it seems the debate has extended further. Now, the Messi vs Ronaldo debate has also seeped into comparisons between the lifestyles and riches of Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Lionel Messi wife Antonella Roccuzzo. Here’s everything fans need to know about Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and Lionel Messi wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

Georgina Rodriguez: Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend net worth and lifestyle

Cristiano Ronaldo’s love life has always remained in the public eye, and there have been constant discussions about Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend. Currently, the Portuguese footballer is dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez. Georgina Rodriguez has been the player’s most serious love interest in recent years.

Georgina Rodriguez is rumoured to have met Ronaldo at a Gucci Store in Madrid where she was working as a shop assistant. Speaking to AS, she revealed that Ronaldo’s height, body and beauty caught her attention. Rodriguez has been rumoured to be dating Ronaldo since 2016, and the couple also has a child together.

Several press reports have talked about the lavish lifestyle Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez enjoys. The Portuguese star and Georgina Rodriguez live an extravagant lifestyle in Turin. Corriere Dello Sport has also claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend gets an £80,000-a-month allowance by Cristiano Ronaldo to maintain her level of lavish comfort.

The Instagram of Georgina Rodriguez gives a sneak peek into the lifestyle enjoyed by the couple. They can be seen boarding private jets frequently, while holidays on yachts and expensive accessories are a common sight as well. It was reported that Georgina Rodriguez gets the allowance to help her raise Cristiano Ronaldo’s kids as well. Ronaldo's girlfriend also earns a massive £6,600 per Instagram post due to her fan following, with the net worth of Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend hovering around the $10 million mark, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Antonela Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi wife Net worth and lifestyle

Most Lionel Messi fans will be aware of the love story between the player and Lionel Messi wife Antonela Roccuzzo. The couple has been rumoured to be together since 2008 and got married in 2017. Antonela Roccuzzo is a Nutrition Science student and a model whose net worth is nearly $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. While Antonella Roccuzzo lives a lavish lifestyle, Lionel Messi's wife lives life under the radar. Not much is known about the Antonela Ruccozzo, who chooses to keep a low public profile while being a homemaker.

Antonela Roccuzzo is mostly seen spending time with her two kids Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. Roccuzzo is often seen supporting her husband during games. Other times she takes on the role of fitness enthusiast and does modelling as well. Antonela Roccuzzo is also a businesswoman, co-owing a footwear brand in Barcelona, with one of the co-owners being the wife of Luis Suarez. She also handles Lionel Messi's foundation for philanthropic activities.

Image Courtesy: instagram/georginagio, instagram/antonelaroccuzzo