Dortmund SACK Manager Lucien Favre A Day After Humiliating 5-1 Defeat Against Stuttgart

On Sunday, Dortmund confirmed the sacking of manager Lucien Favre after their humiliating 5-1 defeat against newly-promoted Stuttgart on matchday 11 of the Bundesliga. The Black and Yellows have now suffered defeat in their last three home games and trail league leaders Bayer Leverkusen by six points. Dortmund dropped to fifth in the Bundesliga after the heavy loss against Stuttgart and confirmed that assistant coach Edin Terzic will take charge of the team on an interim basis until the end of the season.

ALSO READ: Neymar Injury Update: PSG Superstar In TEARS After Being Stretchered Off The Pitch Vs Lyon

Lucien Favre sacked by Dortmund after a torrid run of results

Only 24 hours after Dortmund's shameful 5-1 defeat against Stuttgart at the Westfalenstadion, the club released a statement over the sacking of Lucien Favre. Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said, "We are all grateful for Lucien Favre and his excellent work over the past two and a half years, where he and his team finished as runner-up twice. Beyond any doubt, Lucien Favre is a great professional and person"

Borussia Dortmund have parted ways with head coach Lucien Favre.



The club would like to thank Lucien for his dedication and wish him success in his future. pic.twitter.com/eOxSY1w9RY — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) December 13, 2020

He then confirmed that assistant coach Edin Terzic will take charge of Dortmund on an interim basis until the end of the season. Terzic has previously worked as an assistant at West Ham and Besiktas.

ALSO READ: Barcelona Captain Lionel Messi Gets Closer To Pele’s BIG Goals Record With Levante Winner

Favre had been with Dortmund since 2018 and, even before the recent slump, was already considered likely to depart when his contract expired at the end of the season. He led the club to two second-place finishes in the Bundesliga.

Despite having several exciting youth players such as Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and USMNT star Gio Reyna in their ranks, Dortmund have struggled this season. Even the established and experienced players like Marco Reus, Mats Hummels and Axel Witsel have not been up to the mark.

ALSO READ: Arsene Wenger Believes Man United Should Handle Paul Pogba Transfer Situation Better

In his last post-match interview with Dortmund, Favre admitted that his team's performance was a "disaster" and that Dortmund made "too many errors" during the game against Stuttgart. After just one point from their last three games against Cologne, Frankfurt and Stuttgart, Dortmund have dropped to fifth in the Bundesliga and face a fight to return to the Champions League next season.

Dortmund now face away tricky trips to Werder Bremen on Tuesday, December 15, Union Berlin on Friday, December 18 and then to 2. Bundesliga club Braunschweig in the German Cup the following Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Penalties In A Week, Follows Barca Brace With Genoa Double

Image Credits - AP