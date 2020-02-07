Ikea Wins Praises Online For Defending Muslim Employee Against Racist Comment

An Ikea customer allegedly made a racist comment about a Muslim worker which the furniture retail company condemned and defended its employee. The customer reportedly visited Ikea’s store in Aubonne and left a negative review online expressed the discomfort with employee’s headscarf.

"Too bad to find a cashier in headscarf," read the review. "I will not step into that store again," the customer wrote.

Calling the comment ‘explicitly discriminatory’, the Swedish furniture giant replied that the company doesn’t discriminate people on the basis of origin, sexual orientation or religion. "Our company has clear values: respect for everyone, regardless of their origin, sexual orientation or religion. Before you judge a person based on their clothes, you must get to know them,” said Ikea in response.

The furniture company further added that the customer has the right to have such opinions in private but hinted the customer will no longer be welcomed in the store for publishing it openly. "We do not welcome your comment which is explicitly discriminatory. Of course, you have the right to have your opinions in private, but publishing them openly in this way exposes you to the eyes of the law, and we will in no way mourn the fact that you no longer 'step into' our store with such ideas," the store said.

'Totally recommend it'

Ikea received enormous praise on social media platforms and several users gave a 5-star rating for standing for its employees. “After I read the news about no-discrimination policy and a customer's comment about a Muslim employee I truly had the respect to Ikea. Beautiful country Switzerland, has beautiful and awesome people,” reviewed a user. “it's a great shop that stands against racism and Islamophobia, would totally recommend it,” wrote another user.

Switzerland is currently having a public debate over facial coverings after the government said that cantons should decide on it independently. According to Daily Sabah, the cantons of St Gallen and Ticino have banned facial coverings, including burqas, in public spaces.

