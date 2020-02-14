Trump Jr Calls Bloomberg 'racist', O'Brien Hits Back In Series Of Tweets

After US President Donald Trump's frequent jibes at Democratic primary Mike Bloomberg over his height, Trump Jr has now attacked him with accusations of racism. The 42-year-old businessman shared a clip from 2015 in which Bloomberg can be heard defending ‘stop and frisk’ techniques in minority neighbourhoods.

Omg! Leaked audio of Mike Bloomberg talking about the high crime rates among urban minorities.



“And the way to get the guns out of the kids hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk them” #BloombergIsARacist pic.twitter.com/MkONUhQQpX — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 11, 2020

The hashtag #BloombergIsARacist started to trend on Twitter and netizens cited past events to accuse Bloomberg of racism. While Bloomberg didn’t respond to the accusations, his senior adviser Tim O'Brien replied in a series of tweets with all the blatantly racist things Trump had uttered in the past.

'Hateful racist and bigot'

O’Brien accused Trump of being the “most overt and flagrantly hateful racist and bigot” of the modern presidency. He posted an opinion piece and said that “absolutely nothing” in Bloomberg’s background puts him in the same category as the US President. “Your dad and his father, Fred, ran a housing business that the Justice Department censured in 1973 for discriminating against prospective tenants of color,” tweeted the 73-year-old. Check some of the tweets where O’Brien launched an all-out attack on Trump for being “racist”.

3/x: Jack O’Donnell, a senior executive at your dad’s Atlantic City casinos during the 1980s, described him as someone whose “prejudices didn’t stop at the color of one’s skin. Everyone was subject to judgment. It could be their ethnicity, their gender, their religion.’” — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 11, 2020

4/x: O’Donnell also described Trump as picky about who handled his cash back then. “Black guys counting my money! I hate it. The only kind of people I want counting my money are short guys that wear yarmulkes every day.” — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 11, 2020

5/x: When he was running his casino business, your dad paid for a series of newspaper and broadcast ads that sought to brand a potential competitor seeking a gambling license — a Native American tribe, the Mohawks — as drug dealers and criminals. — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 11, 2020

6/x: Your mom, Ivana Trump, told her lawyer during your parents divorce that your dad kept a copy of Hitler’s collected speeches by his bedside in Trump Tower. When a reporter questioned your dad about the book in 1990, he balked and then said it was a gift. — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 11, 2020

