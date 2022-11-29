Is Germany's Qatar World Cup Campaign In Jeopardy After Hansi Flick Defied FIFA Rules?

Germany is yet to register a victory at FIFA World Cup 2022 as a result of which their campaign now hangs by a thread. After losing to Japan in the opening round, Germany saved themselves from elimination after snatching 1-1 draw against Spain in their second match. However, Die Mannschaft still have a mountain to climb and needs to beat Costa Rica in the final match to go through to the next round. However, ahead of the big clash, Germany are being investigated by FIFA after manager Hansi Flick broke World Cup rules in the build-up to their crucial Germany vs Spain match.

FIFA World Cup: Germany in serious trouble before crucial match against Costa Rica

According to a report by The Mirror, FIFA is investigating violations of Article 44 of the code which each of the 32 teams at the World Cup signed. The clause says that teams must attend pre-match press conferences before every game with their manager and a player. However, Flick came to address the media all by himself, defying FIFA rules.

During the press conference, the German coach explained that he decided against honouring the agreement because he didn’t want one of his players to travel to and from the engagement. He said, “You sit in the car for a total of almost three hours and that’s before such an important game.”

According to the report citing Kicker, Germany are likely to receive a fine or a warning. In the ongoing FIFA World Cup, Germany has already clashed with FIFA, over the 'OneLove' armband controversy. German team, during the match against Japan, covered their mouths with hands during photoshoot to protest FIFA's decision.

Qatar 2022: How can Germany advance to the Round of 16?

The Germans would not only like to beat Costa Rica but will hope that Spain beats Japan in their final group match of FIFA World Cup 2022. In such a case, Spain will head to the next round as Group E leaders with 7 points while Germany will be the second-placed side with 4 points.

Germany can qualify for the knockout stage if Japan upsets Spain, and only if they not just beat Costa Rica but also outscore Spain in terms of goal difference. Curently, Germany has a goal difference of -1 compared to the 2010 World Cup winners (Spain) who have a goal difference of +7 after a 7-0 trashing of Costa Rica. On the other hand, if Japan holds Spain, Germany would have to beat Costa Rica and improve Japan's goal difference to qualify. Germany vs Costa Rica match is scheduled to be played on December 3 at 12:30 AM.