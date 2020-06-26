Gerrard Hails Liverpool's Historic Premier League Win, Says It's A Remarkable Achievement

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard congratulated his former side after winning the Premier League on Thursday evening. The Reds emerged as the champion after Manchester City failed to defeat Chelsea in their match, thus, clearing the way for the Merseyside club to clinch the title.

In an update on his social media, Gerrard congratulated the players, managers, management who are "Lead by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG."

He captioned the post with: "Congratulations to all @liverpoolfc on winning the premier league . Incredible achievement from a fantastic squad of top players . Lead by a world class manager and coaching team also a special mention for the backing from FSG . And lastly and most importantly the fans who have waited 30 years . ❤️ let the party begin 🥳" (sic).

After a 30-year wait, the Merseyside club won the Championship with a cushion of 23 points at the top of the table at the end of a season which has seen the Reds lose only one match. The Reds equalled a top-flight record of 18 successive victories – and also set a new landmark for the number of consecutive league home triumphs, with the win against Palace – their 23rd in a row. Their record for the season so far stands at 86 points accumulated after 31 matches played, with 28 wins, two draws, and one defeat.

In an interview with Sky Sports after being declared champions, the Klopp said that he is lost for words. Becoming Champions with this club is incredible, he added.

Back in 2015, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had said that he would turn doubters into believers and the 19th title has proved his words prophetic - leading the club to a UEFA Champions League finals twice and winning European football's biggest prize, and ending the agonizing 30-year wait to bring back the trophy to one of English football's most formidable clubs.

Klopp, who has restored a winning attitude to Liverpool with his brand of “heavy metal” football, was watching the match at home. The German manager led the club to the Champions League title last year, but this will widely be regarded as the moment he truly brought Liverpool back to the pinnacle of English football.

The last time Liverpool won the league, it was still called the First Division and the club held the English record for most titles with 18 trophies. But the inception of the Premier League in 1992 transformed the landscape of English football.

