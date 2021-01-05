Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Free To Negotiate With Clubs, No New Contract On Table

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos has been one of the key pillars at the club ever since his move from Sevilla in 2005. The Spain international played one of the pivotal roles in Los Blancos' three-successive Champions League titles under Zinedine Zidane. All of his achievements with the defending LaLiga champions might soon be a thing of the past with the defender set to leave the club once the current season ends.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos contract extension talks stuck in limbo, skipper demands two-season stay

Sergio Ramos contract extension in limbo

Ramos is bound to the Bernabeu outfit by a contract which runs out at the end of the current season. The 34-year-old is free to negotiate with prospective clubs for a free transfer citing the January transfer window. Interestingly, Goal claims Real Madrid are yet to offer a new contract to the club captain, which is why the defender could now negotiate for a free transfer.

Victoria muy trabajada fuera de casa.

Seguimos sumando de 3 en 3 y seguimos creciendo.

A hard-fought away win. Another 3 points, we keep on growing.#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/mZunCMTNpD — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) December 20, 2020

Things haven't been all smooth sailing between Real Madrid and Ramos while negotiating for a new contract. The Spanish giants have a policy per which they offer a season-long extension only, once a player turns 30. Similarly, Real Madrid were keen on offering a season's contract to Ramos.

Also Read | Sergio Ramos transfer: Juventus, PSG could sign Real Madrid captain for FREE next year

Real Madrid transfers: Zidane hopes contract extension for Vasquez, Modric

Reports had earlier suggested that the Spanish centre-back believes he could still play at the top for at least a couple more years and should be awarded a two-season contract. But Real Madrid are reportedly averse to breaking away from the rules to fulfil the skipper's demands. Apart from Ramos, Luka Modric and Lucas Vasquez also see off their contract in June. The two players have emerged stronger under Zidane this season, with Vasquez bagging a goal and assist each against Celta Vigo. Speaking ahead of the game, Zidane had expressed his hopes that Vasquez and Modric will agree to new deals.

Also Read | Real Madrid transfer news: Alaba close to joining Los Blancos as Bayern contract nears end

Will Sergio Ramos leave Real Madrid? Sergio Ramos transfer to Premier League?

Ramos is in pole position to enter into a pre-contract with any prospective club over a free transfer. The 34-year-old is linked with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, as he looks set for a new challenge away from the Spanish capital. A similar situation existed before Cristiano Ronaldo's departure to Juventus, with experts now anticipating a surprising exit for the club captain.

Also Read | Gareth Bale 'banished' by Real Madrid as LaLiga giants shut out on Spurs star

Image courtesy: Sergio Ramos Twitter