Sergio Ramos' Brother Mocks Real Madrid Amid Complex Contractual Situation

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been in scintillating form despite being past his prime. The 34-year-old centre-back is one of the most sought-after defenders in the world and his absence off the field has seen Los Blancos struggle at the back. Despite his splendid performances day in and day out, Real Madrid are yet to offer a new contract with Ramos’ deal set to end in June, compelling his brother to mock the club.

Sergio Ramos contract talks marred by complexities

Ramos has a contract with the defending LaLiga champions until June. With the winter transfer window approaching, the Real Madrid defender is legally permitted to enter into a pre-contract with any prospective club for a free transfer once the ongoing season ends. Ramos has been demanding a two-season extension, citing his exceptional performances.

But Real Madrid are averse to easing out the norm which suggests that a season’s contract should be offered once a player turns 30. Goal claims the player hasn’t been offered a new contract, compelling his brother to take a dig at the Bernabeu outfit.

Sergio Ramos brother slams Real Madrid

Journalist Alfredo Duro took to Twitter to slam Real Madrid on Sergio Ramos’ contractual situation. He claimed someone should owe the responsibility for the current crisis surrounding the club captain, who happens to be one of the club’s legends. He mocked the Los Blancos for the fact that Ramos is now being linked with a free transfer away from the Bernabeu.

Alguien deberá explicar cómo y por qué hemos llegado a este punto, permitiendo que tu capitán, una de las leyendas del Madrid, aparezca en absurdas alineaciones de jugadores que hoy pueden firmar libremente por cualquier club!!!!! pic.twitter.com/zoNh0m5153 — Alfredo Duro (@alfredoduro1) January 1, 2021

Ramos’ brother Rene retweeted the journalist’s quote, hinting at his similar thoughts on the current contract situation. This act clearly suggests that the club haven’t offered a new contract to the club captain and the skipper is willing to wait for an offer to arrive.

Sergio Ramos transfer to Premier League?

Ever since the turn of the year, the Spain international has been linked with a move away from the Spanish capital. Experts have cited the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus, suggesting a similar exit for Ramos. He has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United interested in signing him. It would, however, be interesting to know if the prospective clubs are willing to meet his demands, with the Sergio Ramos wages estimated at £463,000.

Image courtesy: Sergio Ramos Twitter