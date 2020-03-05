GRD Vs ATH Dream11 Prediction, Schedule, Team News, Copa Del Rey Live

Granada and Athletic Bilbao will face each other in the second leg of the Copa Del Rey 2019-20 semi-finals. Athletic Bilbao won the first leg 1-0 thanks to Iker Muniain's 42nd-minute goal. Athletic Bilbao downed Barcelona in the quarter-finals to proceed in the tournament. On the other hand, Granada emerged victorious against Valencia.

Real Sociedad have already clinched the finals spot with a 3-1 (aggregate) win over Mirandes. Athletic Bilbao will look to cement their place in the final while Granada will try their best to win at their home.

The match is scheduled on March 5, 2020 (March 6, 1:30 AM IST) at Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes. Read more for GRD vs ATH Dream11 prediction, GRD vs ATH Dream11 top picks and GRD vs ATH Dream11 team.

GRD vs ATH Dream11 prediction

GRD vs ATH Dream11 top picks

Raúl García Antonio Puertas Iñigo Córdoba

GRD vs ATH Dream11 team (Full squad)

GRD vs ATH Dream11 team: Granada full squad

Rui Silva, Aarón Escandell, Unai Etxebarria, Dimitri Foulquier, José Martínez, German Sanchez, Ismail Köybasi, Carlos Neva, Víctor Díaz, Neyder Lozano, Domingos Duarte, Antonio Montoro, José Sanchez, Álex Martínez, Maxime Gonalons, Alvaro Vadillo, Yan Eteki, Ramon Azeez, Fede Vico, Ángel Montoro, Yangel Herrera, Darwin Machis, Antonio José Aranda Subiela, Ismael Ruiz, Mario Rodríguez, Roberto Soldado, Antonio Puertas, Quini, Carlos Fernández, Adrián

GRD vs ATH Dream11 team: Athletic Bilbao full squad

Unai Simón, Iago Herrerín, Jokin Ezkieta, Ander Iruarrizaga Díez, Unai Núñez, Iñigo Martínez, Yeray, Mikel San José, Iñigo Lekue, Yuri Berchiche, Óscar de Marcos, Mikel Balenziaga, Dani Vivian, Jesús Areso, Beñat, Unai López, Iñigo Córdoba, Gaizka Larrazabal, Dani García, Mikel Vesga, Ander Capa, Raúl García, Oihan Sancet, Iñaki Williams, Iker Muniain, Ibai Gómez, Aritz Aduriz, Kenan Kodro, Asier Villalibre

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.