Pep Guardiola Demands An Apology From Klopp After Man City Receive Flak Post CAS Verdict

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has demanded an apology from those who claimed that his club broke the Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. The Man City CAS verdict was announced on Monday, July 13 with the Premier League club successfully overturning their two-year ban from European club competitions. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho took a swipe at the Man City CAS verdict but Pep Guardiola has continued to defend his club.

Man City FFP breach: Pep Guardiola responds to flak

Ahead of Man CIty's Premier League clash against Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola revealed that the CAS ruling proves that his Premier League club was 'innocent all along'. "I'm happy about the decision and it proves that what people said about us was not true", he added. Pep Guardiola then continued, "We should be apologised to because we were blamed when we did not do anything wrong". The Spanish head coach further added, "We don't need any other clubs to defend us but we have the right to defend ourselves and yesterday was a good day."

💬 "Today is a good day for football. If we broke the rules we would have been banned. The club believed what they have done is right and three judges have said we have done it properly." pic.twitter.com/9dj5V03Osy — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) July 14, 2020

Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho on Man City CAS verdict

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp was asked about the Man City CAS verdict and the German responded by stating that "It was a sad day for football". Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho also weighed in with his opinion and branded the decision as a 'disgrace' before admitting "The circus door is open and FFP is truly dead". Clearly, the two managers were unhappy with the Man City CAS verdict as Pep Guardiola continued to defend the actions his team. In a now deleted-post, Pep Guardiola was spotted celebrating with a 'selfie' accompanied by his coaching staff upon hearing the news of the Man City CAS verdict.

Man City FFP breach: Man City Champions League ban

By delivering the ruling on Monday, CAS explained that Man City had failed to cooperate with the UEFA authorities, but still overturned the decision by UEFA to ban the English heavyweights for two seasons. Man City's fine was cut down from €30m to €10m. Man City are guaranteed to finish second on the Premier League table this season and will now be eligible to compete in the Champions League 2020/21.

