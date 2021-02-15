Anthony Martial Subject To Racial Abuse On Social Media 'Again' After West Brom Stalemate

Manchester United had to settle for a point for the second time in a row following a draw against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League. Amid the team’s struggling form on the field, club forward Anthony Martial has been subject to racial abuse on social media. Notably, this isn’t the first time that the France international has been a top target for racist trolls on social media, often blamed for the team's poor form.

West Brom vs Man United stalemate takes a horrendous turn, Martial racially abused

Man United managed to salvage a draw against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday. The hosts achieved the breakthrough as early as the second minute when Conor Gallagher headed well past shot-stopper David de Gea by Mbaye Diagne. And the Throstles continued to threaten the Man United defence until midfielder Bruno Fernandes’ magnificent effort.

Anthony Martial racially abused again on social media following the 1-1 draw with West Brom. [sky] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) February 14, 2021

The Portuguese international struck a sensational volley to put it past Sam Johnstone. But the Old Trafford outfit could not bag the winner and had to settle for a draw, for the second consecutive game following the 3-3 stalemate against Everton. And Martial, who played until the 66th minute, has been again a subject of racial abuse on Instagram. Several users have tagged Instagram to act against the racial post.

Anthony Martial wife reveals abusive texts

However, this isn’t the first instance of the Frenchman facing the heat following the Red Devils’ unimpressive display on the field. Martial and his teammate Axel Tuanzebe were racially abused on Instagram following Man United’s defeat against Sheffield United a couple of weeks ago.

What Martial’s wife has received in her Instagram DM’s.



Disgusting and not representative of real Manchester United fans. pic.twitter.com/8r2sj5K4Rr — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 28, 2021

His wife received abusive messages on Instagram, including threats of being killed if the player did not leave the city of Manchester along with his family. She decided not to keep mum and instead went on to share the messages on the social media platform to bring to light the darker side of the fans.

Martial racial abuse: Instagram assures stricter action

Recently, Man United, Man City and Liverpool issued a joint statement to condemn the intensifying racial abuse incidences. The statement comes after English superstar Marcus Rashford and Southampton teenager Alex Jankewitz were also targeted on the social media for their skin colour. Instagram, on its part, has stated that strict penalties including removal of accounts, will be issued against people hurling abuse on social media.

Image courtesy: Man United Instagram