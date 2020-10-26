Guy Mowbray Quits Twitter After Facing Backlash For Comments On Marcus Rashford

Match of the Day commentator Guy Mowbray was forced to quit Twitter on Sunday after he faced massive backlash for his comments on Marcus Rashford's free meals campaign during Saturday's Man United vs Chelsea Premier League clash.

Marcus Rashford has been in the limelight in recent weeks as he recently criticised the UK government for voting down his effort to extend the free meals for school children programme until Easter 2021. The English striker successful lobbied the government to aid underprivileged children with free meals during the summer. However, Rashford's hopes of extending the same until 2021 were dashed after The House of Commons voted down the Labour Bill to extend free school meals, 322-261.

If you can do one thing for me tonight, sign the petition 👇🏾https://t.co/FvvpO71zOv



It’s time we put party politics aside and worked together to find a long-term sustainable solution to child food poverty in the UK.



Implement the 3 asks.



I appreciate you all ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 20, 2020

Guy Mowbray Twitter backlash

Guy Mowbray, who has worked as a commentator with BBC's Match of the Day since 2004, was slammed on social media for his choice of words to describe Marcus Rashford on Saturday. Mowbray said: "He didn't get a win in Parliament, but he got the winner in Paris. Whether you agree with Marcus Rashford's causes or not, there's surely only admiration for his continued commitment."

The 48-year-old's comment was criticised online as fans questioned how could one not agree with Marcus Rashford's cause. Mowbray did try to clarify his comments as he tweeted out a message for fans stating he did not mean any malice towards Rashford. Mowbray wrote the 'impartial commentary' guidelines don't allow him to agree or disagree with Rashford's work to provide free food for children in the UK.

"I tried to do that, having checked my original words in the morning with the programme editors. I had to change them - it's in the political arena so balance (however strange that may seem with some topics) is paramount..." he wrote on Twitter. "The first things I said were purely factual. The latter was wholesome praise of someone fighting a noble cause. That’s it. Couldn’t have done any more. Shouldn’t have done any less."

While the 48-year-old may have just followed BBC guidelines while referring to Rashford on Saturday, his comments surely riled up a lot of users on the internet. Fans generally questioned how inhumane a person needs to be to disagree with Rashford's cause:

📰



‘What is the alternative view to feeding hungry kids, Guy?': BBC commentator Guy Mowbray QUITS Twitter after being 'hounded' online over his 'impartial' Match of the Day commentary on Marcus Rashford's free school meals campaign



(@MailSport)#manutd#mufc#ggmu pic.twitter.com/MK3KP6c4CS — United Paper (@PaperUtd) October 25, 2020

Guy Mowbray saying “whether you agree with [what Rashford’s doing] or not” there is it, fuck the fuck off Guy — Emvira🧛🏼‍♀️ (@_emilyoram) October 24, 2020

Man United vs Chelsea highlights

Manchester United are yet to taste a victory at Old Trafford this season after the Red Devils played out a lacklustre 0-0 draw against Chelsea on Saturday. Both managers fielded largely defensive sides, respecting the attacking prowess of the other. The result was a scoreless draw as both sides struggled to carve out clear-cut chances.

Man United remain 15th in the Premier League, having picked up just seven points from their opening five matches. They will host RB Leipzig on Wednesday night before facing Arsenal at home next Sunday.

(Image Credits: Marcus Rashford Instagram, Twitter)