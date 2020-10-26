Lyon Striker Memphis Depay Sends Out Warm Message To Van Dijk After Scoring In Ligue 1

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk's injury in the Merseyside derby against Everton left the footballing fraternity devastated. Several football stars took to social media to extend their support for the Dutchman. Now, his Netherlands national teammate and Lyon striker Memphis Depay has gone a step further and dedicated a goal to the centre-back.

Also Read | Van Dijk injury worse than speculated, Liverpool defender might struggle on return

Memphis Depay dedicates goal to Van Dijk

Depay scored the opening goal in Lyon's thumping 4-1 victory against Monaco in Ligue 1. And the former Manchester United striker went on to display an under-shirt that had a special message imprinted for his national teammate Van Dijk. The message read, "Virgil stay strong my brother", pinning hopes on an early Van Dijk return.

Depay isn't the only one to have expressed his thoughts on the Van Dijk injury. Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte took to Twitter to convey his best wishes as the Liverpool defender undergoes recovery. He also asserted that he wasn't happy at his injury despite being fiercest of rivals in the Premier League.

Also Read | Everton fans trend #PrayforJames after star gets injured following clash with Van Dijk

Ancelotti apologises for Van Dijk injury

Ahead of Everton's game against Southampton on Sunday, manager Carlo Ancelotti apologised for the defender's injury. He went on to clarify that his goalkeeper had no intention on inflicting harm on the Dutchman, describing the challenge as a mistimed tackle. Pickford was disappointed with the injury, said Ancelotti.

Also Read | Liverpool to wait for Van Dijk like a ‘good wife when her husband is in jail', says Klopp

Van Dijk ACL surgery on the cards

Van Dijk suffered a ligament tear in the Merseyside derby after a challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. Following tests, Liverpool confirmed Van Dijk ACL injury speculations, stating that he will undergo operation soon. But there has been no stipulated time put out by the Anfield outfit on the defender's return.

But, several reports speculate that the extent of Van Dijk's injury is worse than it was earlier thought. Moreover, the Premier League winning defender will miss out on a major part of the next season as well, suggested reports. But Van Dijk is in high spirits despite the injury. Taking to social media, he said, "I'm going to make sure I return better, fitter and stronger than ever before."

Also Read | Man City defender Laporte sends wishes to Van Dijk after Liverpool star suffers ACL injury

Image courtesy: Memphis Depay Twitter