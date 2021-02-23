Haaland Transfer News: Striker Will Demand £300k-a-week Deal; Manchester Clubs Interested

Erling Haaland’s prolific goal-scoring form has seen the Borussia Dortmund star being linked to a move away from Germany. The 20-year-old attacker has been linked with various teams from England as both the Manchester outfits, alongside the likes of Chelsea, have been rumoured to share an interest in landing the Norwegian superstar. Various publications have focused on Haaland transfer news with the latest rumours suggesting that the striker has two huge demands if he decides to leave Dortmund.

To the fans. Your support is more meaningful that you’ll ever know! 🖤💛 pic.twitter.com/nDOr6B6Va5 — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) February 20, 2021

According to The Daily Star, Norwegian's new club will have to offer Erling Haaland a contract with a basic £300,000-a-week package alongside a five-year deal. Haaland, who joined Dortmund just eighteen months ago has been in the limelight since joining the German giants as he put up fantastic performances throughout the previous season. The Borussia Dortmund striker carried on his form and has become an invaluable part of the current BVB setup. He has scored 17 goals in the Bundesliga so far and is also one of the club's biggest assets along with the likes of Jadon Sancho.

With Dortmund going through a financial crisis and the pandemic, the club is cash-strapped and could be forced to sell a number of players. The Bundesliga outfit has also been underperforming and sees the possibility of missing out on Champions League football next year which could see some of its brightest talents like Sancho and Giovanni Reyna seek a future away from Signal Iduna Park.

Haaland Transfer news: What 's next for Erling Haaland?

As Borussia Dortmund prepare to manage their financial crisis by selling some players, a number of Premier League clubs are reported to have jumped on the opportunity to sign up Jaond Sancho and the Norway striker. With Haaland seemingly interested in a move to the Premier League, the Norway forward has reportedly made some key demands that include having a £300,000-a-week contract which would put him in the bracket of the highest-earning Premier League players like Kevin De Bruyne and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

He could soon join the likes of Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne as the Man City transfer news is filled with the Cityzens interested in signing Haaland. The 20-year-old attacker would be interested in joining the Premier League giants with his fellow teammate Jadon Sancho also reported to join the other side of Manchester as the Red Devils are reported to be interested in procuring the young English attacker.

However, Haaland's value for the transfer is still pretty much unknown. But it is worth noting that there is a £65 million release clause in his contract which can only be activated after 2022. Reports suggest that Borussia Dortmund will demand at least £100m for Haaland and will aim to sell him off now and not risk holding on to him till 2022 as other clubs will then be able to sign him on a relatively cheaper transfer fee.

