Eden Hazard Winning LaLiga With Real Madrid Helps Former Club Chelsea Pocket £18 MILLION

Chelsea are in for a further cash injection after results in Spain on Thursday crowned Real Madrid LaLiga champions. Los Blancos clinched the title after registering a 2-1 win over Villarreal, with Karim Benzema scoring twice for Zinedine Zidane's men. In his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu, Eden Hazard has lifted the LaLiga title, and the achievement is likely to augur well for Chelsea and the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Real Madrid LaLiga champions: Chelsea to receive additional £18m from Eden Hazard transfer fee

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid last summer for an initial €100 million (£91m) after starring for seven seasons in the Premier League. The Eden Hazard Chelsea to Real Madrid deal also included a variety of clauses, which in turn would increase the Eden Hazard transfer fee to a whopping €143 million (£130 million) if Real Madrid won LaLiga or qualified for the Champions League. According to reports by Sports Ration, Chelsea were due to receive €15m (£14m) after Los Blancos qualified for the Champions League next season, and with Real Madrid LaLiga champions now, the Hazard deal bonus is set to increase to €20 million (£18m). The cash windfall from the Eden Hazard Chelsea to Real Madrid deal will no doubt come in handy for Chelsea as Lampard looks to revamp his squad this summer despite the coronavirus crisis.

Chelsea will get some extra millions from Real Madrid for Eden Hazard if Real win the title tonight. There were some easy attainable bonuses in the deal - initial fee: €100m plus. #CFC were always sure they would get at least €130m. pic.twitter.com/MGYahn2Th2 — Kristof Terreur 📰🎥 (@HLNinEngeland) July 16, 2020

Real Madrid LaLiga champions: Eden Hazard bonus to aid Chelsea's summer splurge

Roman Abramovich and Chelsea have already made a statement in the transfer market, having snapped up playmaker Hakim Ziyech and striker Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively. Having already spent a combined €98 million (£89m) on the aforementioned duo, the Blues are also linked with moves for Bayer Leverkusen's Kai Havertz, West Ham's defensive midfielder Declan Rice and Leicester City's left-back Ben Chilwell, none of whom are valued under €50 million by their respective clubs. Chelsea are also in the market for a new goalkeeper, with Ajax's Andre Onana and Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

The extra windfall is likely to aid Chelsea's cause, with the coronavirus pandemic having triggered massive financial implications on the global football market. It is reported that a similar clause exists in Eden hazard's contract, that will pay the Blues if Los Blancos lift the Champions League trophy. Real Madrid are currently trailing 2-1 to Man City in their Champions League round of 16 and will face their opponents in August at the Etihad Stadium.

(Image Courtesy: Eden Hazard Instagram)