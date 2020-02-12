Real Madrid Broke The Bank Last Year On Transfers; Chelsea Earned The Most Profit: CIES

The CIES Football Observatory has published a report which deals with the balance sheets of the club. It reveals the amount of money that football clubs have spent and earned in the past year. It focuses on the revenue relating to each player of the first team and ranks club according to the logarithm.

Real Madrid revenue: LaLiga side spent €181 million

Real Madrid spent about €181 million more than their earnings. Los Blancos’ summer transfer spree involved the signings of Luka Jovic, Eden Hazard, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Reinier Jesus. However, the club also earned €149 million through the sale of squad players like Marcos Llorente, Keylor Navas, Raul de Tomas, Mateo Kovacic and Theo Hernandez.

Premier League side Aston Villa are placed second on the list of teams who spent more than their earnings. The club spent €172 million, while they earned a mere €3 million. Villa signed 13 players with Brazilian striker Wesley Moraes being the most expensive signing at €25 million.

FC Barcelona revenue: Defending LaLiga Champions incur a deficit of €166 million

Defending LaLiga Champions FC Barcelona incurred a deficit of €166 million, due to the signings of Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie de Jong, Neto and Emerson. They earned just €122 million through transfers of Malcom, Andre Gomez, Paco Alcacer, and Denis Suarez.

Chelsea make the most profit according to CIES Football Observatory

Chelsea tops the list for clubs who have profited the most in the past 12 months. The Blues managed to pocket a profit of €205 million. That is because they were banned from signing players due to FIFA regulations. They did sign Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid though.

Portuguese side Benfica are second on the list with €166 million. Their profit is largely attributed to the sale of Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid. Meanwhile, AFC Ajax are placed third on the list with €137 million in profit. Ajax had sold Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt to Barcelona and Juventus respectively.

