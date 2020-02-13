Zinedine Zidane Hits Man With His Car, Real Madrid Manager Ends Up Taking A Selfie

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane bumped his car while travelling to training last Saturday. While crashing into someone’s car can put one in real trouble, Zidane’s popularity meant that all he had to do was stand in front of a camera for a selfie.

Also Read: Eden Hazard Looks Sharp In Training Before Potential Real Madrid Return: WATCH

Zidane car accident: Zidane rams his car on his way to Real Madrid training

Ignacio Fernandez was driving in his car when he was hit by Zinedine Zidane’s car from behind. Fernandez, who is a manager of a furniture shop, broke the ice and said that he recognised Zidane the moment he saw him. Fernandez admitted that he would have liked to meet Zidane in different circumstances. However, he doesn’t mind meeting him this way. Fernandez offered to arrange insurance papers for Zidane to prevent the situation from dragging on.

Also Read: Hakim Ziyech's Ultimate Dream Is To Play For Chelsea's Arch Rival From London

Zidane car accident: Zidane obliges for a selfie after the accident

Ignacio Fernandez asked Zidane for a selfie to immortalise the moment. He said that people wouldn’t believe him if he claimed that Zidane hit his car. Zidane obliged for a selfie and his representatives called Fernandez up later. They were grateful because Fernandez did not ask Zidane for merchandise or signatures.

Also Read: LaLiga Reports Abuses Hurled At Real Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos During Osasuna Clash

Real Madrid take on Celta Vigo in LaLiga

Zinedine Zidane will be on the touchline when Real Madrid take on Celta Vigo in the LaLiga on Sunday (Monday IST). Real Madrid are on top of the LaLiga table, three points ahead of arch-rivals Barcelona. Zidane’s Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa Del Rey last Thursday after suffering a 3-4 defeat to Real Sociedad. Los Blancos also have a Champions League Round of 16 clash against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City scheduled for February 27th.

Also Read: Karim Benzema And Antoine Griezmann's Release Clause Is Higher Than That Of Messi And Bale