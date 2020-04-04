Who Is Hannibal Mejbri? New Manchester United Wonderkid Backed For First-team Action

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri has been backed to make a first-team breakthrough by former coach Reda Bekhti. Mejbri played under Bekhti at Paris FC and the coach believes that the midfielder has what it takes to make the highest level. Here, let's take a look at who is Hannibal Mejbri and what makes the Manchester United youngster so special.

Who is Hannibal Mejbri? Hannibal Mejbri's career and Manchester United transfer

Who is Hannibal Mejbri? Hannibal Mejbri is a Manchester United youngster who joined the set up in 2019. Mejbri was a youth team player at Paris FC from 2009-2017, before moving to AC Boulogne-Billancourt and AS Monaco. The young midfielder spent two years at the AS Monaco youth set up before sealing a €10 million ($10.1 million) transfer to Manchester United. The Old Trafford outfit beat stiff competition from Arsenal, Liverpool and Barcelona for the same.

Who is Hannibal Mejbri? Hannibal Mejbri age and Hannibal Mejbri country

The Hannibal Mejbri age is 17. The midfielder has represented France at the youth level and is part of the France U-17 set up. The 17-year-old saw his reputation rise through his impressive displays for AS Monaco in the UEFA Youth League. He has represented France at Under-16 level and could also line up in the future for Tunisia, for whom he is eligible through his father.

Who is Hannibal Mejbri? Former coach backs Mejbri for first-team football

Speaking to Goal.com, Hannibal Mejbri's former coach Reda Bekhti has backed the 17-year-old or first-team breakthrough. A playmaker with an eye for goal, the former AS Monaco youngster has been tipped for first-team action, exciting Manchester United fans with his performances for the Under-18s and Under-23s competitions. Bekhti believes that Mejbri is on the right path and with humility, hard work, patience and the help of God, he will evolve in the first team. The Paris FC coach adds that Mejbri's vision and ability to read the game is far above average.

