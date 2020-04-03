Man United Winger Daniel James Believes He Can Beat Marcus Rashford In A Race

The current Man United squad have a lot of quick players on their books and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has used the pace to devastating effect in recent times as the club looks to qualify for the Champions League. Summer signing Daniel James has made a name for himself with his impressive pace much like Marcus Rashfrod did when he first burst onto the scene in 2016. Both Daniel James and Marcus Rashford are renowned for their dealy pace and the duo have combined four times this season to register a goal on the scoresheet.

Daniel James believes he would pip Man United teammate Marcus Rashford in a race

There's been a lot of debate on who among Daniel James and Marcus Rashford is the fastest Man United player. Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Swansea City winger said that he would probably 'edge it' but suggested that he and Rashford should race and settle it once and for all. However, Marcus Rashford believes Daniel James is the faster among the two and speaking to the United Review, the England international said that 'there is no way' he will race against the Welsh winger. Daniel James' blistering pace has impressed Man United fans in what is the Wales winger's debut season.

Mason Greenwood is Man United's fastest player; beats Daniel James, Marcus Rashford

According to the club's official website, Man United academy graduate Mason Greenwood is the fastest player in the current squad. Greenwood clocked a top speed of 37.60 km/h during their draw against Everton and is closely followed by Brazilian midfielder Fred, who clocked 37.29 km/h in the reverse fixture. However, Daniel James has recorded the highest speed in 12 of Man United's 29 games this season. Marcus Rashford is second on the list with nine instances before suffering a serious back injury.

