Harry Kane Expected To Return To Training In April After Suffering Injury

Tottenham Hotspurs have announced that star striker Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon. The player is expected to return to training only in April.

Kane out till April

The announcement was made on Thursday evening and the statement read, "we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a ruptured tendon in his left hamstring." The player was injured during the New Year match against Southampton and this is a big blow to the North London club, whose three players suffered injuries in that one match.

Earlier this week, the club announced that midfielder Moussa Sissoko had undergone surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. The club went on to state that he is also expected to return to training only in April.

Earlier, head coach Jose Mourinho had stated that they were expecting 'bad news' regarding Kane's injury.

Kane is one of the most prolific strikers in the Premier League and his absence will hurt the north London team who have won only two of their last five matches. He has started 20 out of the 21 matches this season and has scored 11 goals in the league and another five goals in the Champions League.

Spurs are currently sixth on the Premier League table with 30 points from 21 matches.

Spurs fans were devastated by the news of Kane's injury and the team's performance for the rest of the season.

Kane's injury will also have England coach Gareth Southgate looking at different alternatives since the EURO 2020 will be taking place over the summer.

