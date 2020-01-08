The Debate
Spurs Midfielder Moussa Sissoko Out For Three Months After Knee Surgery

Football News

Team and fans wished him a speedy recovery as he will return to training only by April. It is the second injury from the New Year's fixture against Southampton.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspurs have announced that Moussa Sissoko has undergone surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. The club stated that if the recovery process is as expected, then he will return to training in April. The update was announced by the club on Tuesday.

READ: Tottenham's Harry Kane Faces Another Long Injury Layoff, No Time Frame Set For Return

Knee surgery

Sissoko suffered the injury during the New Years' match against Southampton. 

This is the second injury blow to the club in the last one week after star striker Harry Kane suffered a hamstring tear during the same match. Last week, the club confirmed that Kane's injury, however, did not give a time frame for his return to the first team. Head coach Jose Mourinho had stated that he expected 'bad news'.

READ: Cesc Fabregas Reminds Fans Of His Arsenal Links By Trolling Tottenham Hotspur

Sissoko's teammate, Toby Alderweireld took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery. 

READ: Did Solskjaer Give Pep Guardiola's Reference At Half-time During Carabao Cup Clash?

The Spurs fans were disappointed with the news and wished him luck as well. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WHY ARAMCO STANDS TO BENEFIT