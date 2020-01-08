Spurs Midfielder Moussa Sissoko Out For Three Months After Knee Surgery

Tottenham Hotspurs have announced that Moussa Sissoko has undergone surgery to the medial collateral ligament in his right knee. The club stated that if the recovery process is as expected, then he will return to training in April. The update was announced by the club on Tuesday.

Knee surgery

Sissoko suffered the injury during the New Years' match against Southampton.

This is the second injury blow to the club in the last one week after star striker Harry Kane suffered a hamstring tear during the same match. Last week, the club confirmed that Kane's injury, however, did not give a time frame for his return to the first team. Head coach Jose Mourinho had stated that he expected 'bad news'.

Sissoko's teammate, Toby Alderweireld took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

The Spurs fans were disappointed with the news and wished him luck as well.

He’s had Surgery!? When did this even happen?



Get well soon Moussa 😔💙 — ᴀʟᴇx | Suspended AGAIN 🥴 (@_10Kane2) January 7, 2020

Best of luck with the recovery, @MoussaSissoko! 💙🐐 — Daily Hotspur (@Daily_Hotspur) January 7, 2020

Speedy recovery Moussa. The teams gonna miss you 😔❤️🐐 — #ENICOut #LevyOut | Spread the movement (@clinicalsissoko) January 7, 2020

The best player at the club is out injured and Kane too. Truly is the sad day for the club, — Manny (@Mannythfc) January 8, 2020

Speedy recovery Moussa — Matt (@TN28i_) January 7, 2020

Wish you well king💙 — AlmightySissoko👑🇩🇰 (@almightysissoko) January 7, 2020

