Harry Kane Scores 200th Tottenham Goal As Skipper Brings Up Milestone Against Ludogorets

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been arguably the standout performer in North London over the past few years. Despite enduring injuries on several occasions, the England international has still stood out from his teammates. His sublime form was again on display when he bagged his 200th goal for Tottenham vs Ludogorets.

Harry Kane 200 goals' achievement after scoring for Tottenham vs Ludogorets

Kane was included in the line up to play Ludogorets in the Europa League on Thursday. Interestingly, this was his 300th appearance for the north Londoners and he marked it off in style with the opening goal in Spurs' victory against Ludogorets. The 27-year-old got the better of a Lucas Moura corner to head the ball past the net.

Good win and a proud night for me reaching 200 @SpursOfficial goals. More to come. 💯💯💪 pic.twitter.com/5T9WDmaF9I — Harry Kane (@HKane) November 5, 2020

The header from Kane took his tally to 200 goals for Spurs. Interestingly, half of these goals have come up in away fixtures, while 36 goals were scored in the European club competitions. The striker is only the third Spurs superstar to achieve the 200-goal milestone. He has netted 12 times in 13 appearances already, besides bagging 10 assists this season.

Kane 200th Spurs goal comes in his 300th appearance

Kane, who has exactly 300 appearances to his name, trails eight strikes behind Bobby Smith's goal tally, while he will need another 66 goals to overtake Tottenham's all-time highest goalscorer Jimmy Greaves. Moreover, he is one goal short of the 150 Premier League goals milestone, a feat he would be keen on achieving in the game against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Besides, Kane acted as the provider in Tottenham's second goal of the night, with Moura tapping in a close-range finish from a low cross from the 27-year-old. But Spurs went on to concede soon, with Claudiu Kesuru striking a volley past Joe Hart in the 50th minute.

Spurs lead Europa League charts

Jose Mourinho's men went on to seal the tie just 12 minutes later when Giovani Lo Celso scored from a simple tap-in courtesy of a splendid effort from Heung-Min Son. The victory takes Tottenham atop the Group J standings in the Europa League with six points to their credit. The defeat against Antwerp last week has been the only setback for Mourinho in the second tier of the Europan club competition.

Image courtesy: Tottenham Twitter