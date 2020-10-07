Virat Kohli, Harry Kane's Bromance On The Meme Bandwagon By Premier League India

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Tottenham star Harry Kane seem to share a great camaraderie. The duo’s social media interactions have gone viral several times in the past, with Harry Kane praising Virat Kohli’s skill and technique. The duo also got a chance to meet each other during the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where Harry Kane and Virat Kohli were seen playing cricket with each other.

After the duo played the game, Virat Kohli was seen praising Harry Kane’s bowling action, as he said that the Englishman is much better at cricket than he is at football. Now, Premier League India's Twitter account has once again stirred up the Virat Kohli-Harry Kane bromance using the viral "How it started vs How it ended" meme.

Premier League India's Harry Kane and Virat Kohli connect

How it started How it ended pic.twitter.com/eCxueblQ1r — Premier League India (@PLforIndia) October 7, 2020

In its latest tweet online, the official Premier League India account mentioned Harry Kane and Virat Kohli while using the viral "How it started vs How it ended" meme. The viral Twitter meme is used by users to share side by side pictures of the same scenario at different stages. Sharing the meme, Premier League India's Twitter handle posted Harry Kane’s tweet in which the Tottenham captain is seen praising Virat Kohli.

The tweet is from March 27, 2016, when the Spurs striker called Virat Kohli ‘some player!’ as he praised the batsman for handling pressure situations well time and again. The account then used a picture of Virat Kohli meeting Harry Kane last year for the ‘How it ended’ picture, as it posed the comical meme on its account.

Virat Kohli and Harry Kane’s viral interaction before Dream11 IPL 2020

The two athletes were seen interacting online recently as well. The Bangalore skipper had posted a picture of himself training for Dream11 IPL 2020 last month. In one of the pictures posted by Virat Kohli, the batsman was seen playing a game of football with his teammates.

After Virat Kohli posted the picture, harry Kane was seen reacting to it, as he praised the 31-year-old's technique. After Harry Kane’s comment, Virat Kohli was quick to react to the Tottenham striker’s praise. Replying to Harry Kane, Kohli thanked the Englishman for his words as he expressed his delight at being praised by a technically gifted footballer.

Image Credits: Harry Kane Instagram