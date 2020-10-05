Wayne Rooney Urges Man United To Sign Harry Kane Over Jadon Sancho, Fans Divided

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, Man United transfer news has continued to dominate the headlines. Throughout the summer, multiple players have been linked with the club, with the Sancho to United deal believed to be the club’s top priority. However, with the latest Sancho transfer update hinting that the young winger is set to stay at Borussia Dortmund, club legend Wayne Rooney has advised the Red Devils to turn their attention towards Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

Wayne Rooney asks Man United to aim for Harry Kane transfer

Multiple reports covering Man United transfer news have revealed that the club is close to completing the signing of Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani. The 33-year-old is set to sign a two-year deal that will see him earn more than £200,000 per week. While the Cavani transfer looks all but done, the club has also admitted defeat in the Sancho transfer race, with the 20-year-old winger set to stay in Germany for another year.

Rooney 🗣



"United have Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, and where would Sancho’s arrival leave Mason Greenwood, who plays in the same position and is of similar age? I’d rather put that £100 million towards trying to get Harry Kane." pic.twitter.com/BVBf1Ff8Eu — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) October 4, 2020

Discussing the Sancho transfer, former Man United captain Wayne Rooney feels that the club should focus on bringing in another striker instead of the Borussia Dortmund winger. Writing in the Sunday Times, Wayne Rooney suggested that it doesn’t make sense for the club to spend close to £100 million for a position they’re already well stocked up in. Referring to the Sancho to United links, Wayne Rooney wrote that the club already has Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Wayne Rooney also wrote that the Jadon Sancho transfer could hurt the development of Man United starlet Mason Greenwood, who is of a similar age and plays in the same position as the Borussia Dortmund winger.

Expressing his opinion on who the club should rather sign, Wayne Rooney advised Man United to target strikers like Harry Kane and Erling Haaland. Wayne Rooney claimed the club misses a genuine No. 9, and that is what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs to succeed at the club. Expounding on his statements, Wayne Rooney said that bringing in a traditional No. 9 would allow the likes of Rashford and Martial to play off the striker, providing them with the freedom to roam into different areas, pick up the ball, and beat men without having the goalscoring burden.

Man United fans split over Wayne Rooney comments

what is rooney smoking at derby county — ispeaknothingbutfacts (@onlyfact420) October 4, 2020

Completely agree. Greenwood scored what, 18 goals last season? Realistically is Sancho gonna score as many as that in his first year? Highly doubt it. £100m+ for Sancho when they have someone younger and doing amazing in that position already doesn’t make sense to me — Smokey💨 (@ltzSmokey_) October 4, 2020

After the club legend advised Man United to get Harry Kane, fans online were left debating his judgment. Many agreed with Wayne Rooney’s comments, as they admitted that the Harry Kane transfer is what the club needs to go to the next level in terms of performance. Others, while discussing the Sancho to United links, conceded that the winger’s arrival will halt the progress of youngster Mason Greenwood.

However, not everyone agreed with Wayne Rooney’s comments, as they criticized the 34-year old for having unrealistic expectations when it comes to Man United transfers.

