Man United's Amad Diallo Scores Cheeky Panenka Penalty, Fans Draw Sancho Comparison

Manchester United had a far from the satisfactory transfer window but made a flurry of signings on deadline day including the likes of Alex Telles and Edinson Cavani. Along with two South American superstars, the Red Devils cast an eye on the future by splashing the cash on two 18-year-old wingers in Facundo Pellistri and Amad Diallo, with the latter set to move to Old Trafford in January. While Man United couldn't lay hands on chief target Jadon Sancho, fans are hopeful that the new signings including Amad Diallo can make a mark in the Premier League.

Man United fans excited to see Amad Diallo in action after youngster replicates Jadon Sancho penalty

Amad Diallo has regarded as one of the biggest talents of his age and Man United fans are hopeful that the Atalanta youngster can fulfil his potential at Old Trafford. The 18-year-old features predominantly on the right-wing, which has been a problem area for the Red Devils over the past few seasons. While many believed that Diallo's signing was a 'panic buy', the Red Devils had been monitoring the Atalanta wonderkid for over a year. Man United fans have been closely monitoring how Amad Diallo has been turning for the Italian outfit, and his skills were on display when he scored a cheeky penalty in a video that has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Amad Diallo scored a cheeky panenka penalty, completely confounding the goalkeeper. The panenka penalty is a popular spot-kick technique in recent times, with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Sergio Ramos also using the technique with ease. Man United fans were quick to draw comparisons between the 18-year-old youngster and the Dortmund star and hoped that the Atalanta youngster can replicate heights similar to that of the England international at Old Trafford.

Amad Diallo will officially complete a move to Man United in January, with Atalanta receiving £35million from the deadline day sale. Reports suggest that Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer personally called the 18-year-old to convince him to make a switch, and big things are expected of the youngster. Diallo will compete with the likes of fellow new signing Facundo Pellistri, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James for a place on the flanks.

(Image Courtesy: Amad Diallo, Dortmund Instagram)