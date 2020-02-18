Harry Maguire Net Worth, Salary And Manchester United Contract Details

The most expensive defender in the world, Harry Maguire completed a reported £80 million move to Manchester United in August 2019. Despite Manchester United not enjoying a stellar campaign, Harry Maguire has largely been consistent, leading the backline for the Red Devils. Now Manchester United's full-time captain, Maguire played a crucial role in helping United beat Chelsea on Premier League Matchday 26. The 26-year-old was key in United leaving Stamford Bridge with a clean sheet, while also scoring with a powerful header to seal United's 2-0 away win.

However, United's captain was also embroiled in a controversy of his own after replays showed Harry Maguire kicking Chelsea attacker Michy Batshuayi in the first half of the match. While experts claimed Maguire should have seen red, VAR ruled in favour of the defender.

Amidst all the controversy, fans are eager to know more about Harry Maguire and how much does Man United's captain earn while playing at the Theater of Dreams. With that said, let's have a look at Harry Maguire's net worth.

Harry Maguire net worth

According to Transfermarkt, Harry Maguire is currently valued at €70 million. Networthstats estimates his current net worth to be around €26 million ($29 million).

Harry Maguire net worth, Harry Maguire salary

As mentioned above, Maguire moved to Manchester United in a record move. The 26-year-old signed a six-year contract, running through the 2024/25 season. According to The Athletic, Harry Maguire earns around £190,000 per week at Old Trafford. His salary as an England international remains unknown.

Harry Maguire net worth, endorsements

In November 2019, it was reported that Harry Maguire signed a massive £700,000-a-year deal with sports apparel manufacturer Puma. It is believed that Maguire receives up to £18,000 per match from Puma.

Harry Maguire contract: Leading United from the front?

The Sheffield-born defender has come leaps and bounds in recent seasons. After impressing with Hull City, Maguire moved to Leicester City in 2017. Two successful seasons at the King Power Stadium followed by a big-money move to Manchester United. Now leading the 20-time league champions, Maguire is likely going to be one of the key to United competing for the top honours again.

Chelsea vs Manchester United highlights

