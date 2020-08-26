Harry Maguire Posts First Words On Social Media Post Assault, Attempted Bribery Conviction

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been having a tough time off the field, with the player recently involved in an altercation in Greece that led to his arrest, followed by conviction by a local court. After receiving flak from several quarters, Maguire sent out a message on his Instagram account for the first time since the incident, which hints that he's still unhappy with his conviction.

Harry Maguire case: Defender quotes Buddha in statement after release

Harry Maguire posted a story on his Instagram account this week, his first since the assault case came to light. Hinting at his conviction in the case, the defender quoted Gautam Buddha's famous statement, "Things that cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon and the truth."

Harry Maguire case: Maguire arrest details revealed

Harry Maguire was involved in an altercation with a local police officer in Greece after his sister was attacked and assaulted by a sharp object. The England international was then arrested and taken to a local police station, wherein he tried to bribe the officers. Revealing his identity as the Man United captain, Maguire insisted that he is very rich and would pay them heftily if they let him leave.

A report by Sky Sports revealed the claims made by Harry Maguire. The defendants for the 27-year-old in the court revealed that his sister was injected with drugs by two unknown men, after which she fainted. On requesting transportation to the hospital, Maguire was taken to the police station, wherein he was kicked on his leg by the police officers and was reportedly told that his career is now over.

Harry Maguire case impacts his participation in national team

Despite efforts from Harry Maguire to postpone the hearing for the same, the local court continued with the proceedings. The defender, despite pleading not guilty, was convicted on charges of assault, resisting arrest and attempt to bribe the authorities. He was sentenced to a prison term for 21 months and 10 days. However, the sentence stands suspended due to the fact that this was his first offence in the country.

The Harry Maguire case has had a negative impact on his involvement with the national team. Soon, after the judgement, England national team manager Gareth Southgate decided to withdraw Maguire from participating in the team's upcoming games. Interestingly, Maguire was included in the squad mere hours before the judgement. The England national team is set to play Iceland and Denmark in the UEFA Nations League.

Image courtesy: Manchester United, Harry Maguire Instagram