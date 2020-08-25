Harry Maguire Was Kicked In The Leg By Police Officers Who Told Him "your Career Is Over"

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire's arrest in Greece made headlines last week and while the England international is back in the UK, his case is currently under trial at a Greek court. The 27-year-old was in Mykonos after the season ended, but landed himself in hot water after a tussle with the local plainclothes police. The Red Devils captain has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and attempted bribery of an official after a bar brawl with fellow Englishmen.

Harry Maguire arrest: Man United captain was told his 'career is over' by police

According to Sky Sports, the Harry Maguire case is under trial at a Greek court, where the 27-year-old's lawyer Alexis Anagnostakis is fighting the charges pressed against him. Anagnostakis claims that the bar brawl which led to the Maguire arrest broke out after two Albanian men approached Maguire's sister Daisy. Daisy subsequently fainted after being injected with an unknown substance. The defendant in the Harry Maguire case claimed that they called for transport and asked to be driven to a hospital, but were taken to the police department. Maguire's lawyer also said that the Red Devils captain was kicked on his leg by police officials and was reportedly told that his career was over.

Defence say that when they arrived at police station they were assaulted by officers who kicked Harry on his leg telling him “your career is over”. — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) August 25, 2020

Harry Maguire arrest: Man United captain offered a bribe, reveal police

The police officers have claimed that Harry Maguire offered to bribe them before his arrest. During the Maguire case hearing, the officials claimed that the England international said: "Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United; I am very rich. I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go." Furthermore, police claimed that one officer needed first aid after the Red Devils captain tried to break away during the arrest. Another plaintiff alleged that during the Harry Maguire arrest, the 27-year-old pushed him hard on his back, which resulted in a leg injury, forcing him to take a day off. A third police officer gave a similar account of events in court.

Another police officer now giving evidence. He says during handcuffing Harry Maguire pushed him hard and he fell back hurting his back. Also says he was injured on the leg. He says he was injected with painkillers and took the next day off to recover. — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) August 25, 2020

A second police officer called by prosecution offers a similar story to the first. He claims that at the police station Harry Maguire said to him: “please, let me go, I am very rich, I can pay, I am the leader of Manchester United.” — Martha Kelner (@marthakelner) August 25, 2020

Earlier, the court had been asked to postpone proceedings over Maguire's alleged involvement in a brawl on the island of Mykonos in Greece, with his legal team claiming they did not have enough time to prepare. Anagnostakis said the list of charges was finalised just yesterday, meaning he received the copy only two hours before the trial of the Harry Maguire case. The 27-year-old is currently not in Greece after he was released from police custody on Thursday. The Harry Maguire case could land the Man United captain a maximum sentence of three years in jail but could instead receive a suspended sentence with a hefty fine.

