Harry Maguire’s Sister Daisy Returns To UK After Being Stabbed In Arm By Albanian Gangster

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire returned to England earlier this week after his bar brawl and subsequent arrest in Mykonos. Now, a report in The Sun has revealed that Harry Maguire’s sister, Daisy, has arrived back in the United Kingdom as well. The bar brawl involving the Man United captain had reportedly broken out after his sister rejected the advances of an Albanian gangster.

Maguire's sister returns to the UK

The Sun's report shared pictures of Harry Maguire’s sister Daisy as she walked back home in just her socks. Maguire’s sister was pictured wearing a green tracksuit and carried her shoes in her hands, pulling a suitcase. Later, media reports mentioned that Maguire’s sister was seen leaving her home in a different outfit. The Man United captain’s brother, Laurence Maguire, was also pictured in England this week.

Maguire case update

The PFA have contacted Harry Maguire to offer any support required. Maguire is unlikely to face a prison sentence even if convicted as the case has been downgraded to a 'misdemeanour' #mulive [@TeleFootball] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 23, 2020

According to media reports, Daisy Maguire was partying with her friends and family at a night club in Mykonos when she was approached by a group of Albanian men. She was allegedly attacked and stabbed in the arm with a metal straw after she rejected the advances of the group. The altercation with the ‘gangster types’ caused her to faint as the stabbing drew blood, leading to Harry Maguire stepping in which eventually resulted in a bar brawl. A source speaking to The Sun explained that while Harry Maguire wanted to get out of the place by hailing a taxi, the Man United captain eventually ended up arguing with a set of undercover officers, leading to his arrest. Reports covering the incident also revealed that the Man United captain was verbally abusive with the police, proceeding to physically assault one of them as well.

No Maguire jail time for now as defender returns to England

After the altercation, Harry Maguire, along with two others had to spend a couple of nights in jail before appearing before a court on Saturday. Accused of bodily harm, serial insult and bribery, Harry Maguire and his group denied all the charges levelled against them. While it is understood that another hearing on the case will take place on Tuesday, Harry Maguire is reported to have travelled back to England in a private jet as he is not required to physically attend the hearing. While the maximum sentence could lead to three years in jail, the Man United captain could instead receive a suspended sentence with a hefty fine.

