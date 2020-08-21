Man United Captain Harry Maguire Arrested After Alleged Bar Fight In Mykonos: Report

After their disappointing exit to Sevilla in the Europa League, Manchester United players went on vacation after the end of their long 2019-20 season to recharge their batteries. Red Devils captain Harry Maguire is currently holidaying in Greece after his debut season at Old Trafford before the new Premier League season. However, the England international has landed himself in hot water and has been allegedly arrested on the island of Mykonos.

Harry Maguire Greece vacation scuppered: Manchester United captain arrested in Greece after bar fight

According to local media reports, Harry Maguire is reportedly under arrest, having been involved in an altercation at a bar during his vacation in Greece. As reported by Greek newspaper Proto Thema, the Manchester United star was detained by the police after he was involved in a fight with a fellow English tourist. Police intervened in the Harry Maguire bar fight and the 27-year-old resisted, which led to him being handcuffed and the centre-back was subsequently taken to the local police department. According to Reuters, a Greek police official said that Maguire was verbally abusive to an officer. He subsequently resisted arrest, following which he was brought to the Mykonos police station along with two others.

Harry Maguire was arrested in the early hours of Friday morning after a fight between his friends and other Englishmen outside a bar in Mykonos, Greece #mulive [@protothema] — utdreport (@utdreport) August 21, 2020

Following the Harry Maguire arrest, the fellow English tourists were also rounded up for questioning. On Thursday night, Harry Maguire was spotted having fun in Matogiannia with fans who recognised him and started singing, turning the alleys into a mini stand. It is claimed that locals called up the police at 12:30 am after two groups of Englishmen were fighting outside a bar on the island. Three men allegedly attacked police verbally and physically when they intervened. The trio included Maguire, which ultimately led to his arrest.

Harry Maguire Greece vacation: Manchester United release statement on Harry Maguire arrest

Manchester United have released a statement on the Harry Maguire arrest and said that the club is aware of the incident that happened in Mykonos last night. The Red Devils said that the club has contacted Maguire and said that he was fully cooperating with the Greek authorities and will make no further comment at this time. Before the Harry Maguire arrest, his fiance Fern Hawkins posted a picture of the pair in Mykonos on her Instagram page on Thursday night. The 27-year-old travelled to Greece after last week's Europa League semi-final defeat against Sevilla. The loss was Red Devils' third in a semi-final this season, and the 27-year-old was devastated having claimed that they deserved to go through.

#MUFC: “The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night. Contact has been made with Harry and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities. At this time we will be making no further comment.” — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) August 21, 2020

(Image Courtesy: Manchester United Instagram)