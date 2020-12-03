Has Laporte Fallen Out With Guardiola At Man City? Frenchman Dropped Despite Full Fitness

Aymeric Laporte had established himself as one of Manchester City's key defenders since making a move to the club in January 2018. The Frenchman was solid in Man City's title run in 2018/19 as Pep Guardiola's side defender their Premier League title with Laporte a key figure in defence. However, his stature in the blue side of Manchester seems to have dropped off, with the 'irreplaceable' 26-year-old having missed the past three games.

Man City injury news: Pep dropping Laporte not down to fitness

According to The Athletic's Sam Lee, a source close to Manchester City said that Aymeric Laporte is fit enough to start games but hasn't been afforded a run-in by manager Pep Guardiola in the past three games. The 26-year-old was at fault for Heung-Min Son's opener in their defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, and the Frenchman has failed to make the line-up ever since. The Cityzens have had a far from perfect start to their Premier League season, and Laporte is one of the several players at the Etihad that have failed to hit their previously high standards.

Despite missing the last three games, one source close to the #ManCity squad has said Aymeric Laporte has been fit enough to play.



[@SamLee/@TheAthleticUK] — Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) December 3, 2020

Previously out of favour John Stones has displaced Laporte in the line-up, despite the Frenchman being one of the better defenders in Guardiola's set-up. Stones, on the other hand, was linked with a return to Everton in the summer but stayed put as Eric Garcia also tried to force a move to Barcelona. The arrival of Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias has further increased competition, with the latter having settled in quickly eerily similar to how Laporte did in 2018.

The report also states that sources close to Man City do believe there is no particular incident which ahs lead to Guardiola dropping Laporte from the lin-up. The Frenchman has been a model professional and has no rifts with either the manager, his backroom staff or his teammates. There still remains an expectation that the 26-year-old could be back against Fulham on Saturday, with Ruben Dias and Eric Garcia having deputised in the 0-0 draw against FC Porto.

Pe Guardiola so far this season had used his press conferences to push for the five sub-rule and highlight the busy schedule this season. However, after another 5-0 win over Burnley, the former Barcelona boss dismissed suggestions that the players missing out against the Clarets were rested. Guardiola said that he was focusing on starting players who are in better conditions or more focused and for the benefit of the team. Sources believe that the message was directed at Raheem Sterling And Laporte, who have failed to achieve their previous heights this season. Man City are currently 11th in the points table, with 15 points in nine games so far.

(Image Courtesy: Aymeric Laporte Instagram)