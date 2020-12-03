Last Updated:

Olivier Giroud's Record-breaking FOUR Goals Vs Sevilla In The Champions League In Numbers

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud created history on Wednesday night as he scored all four goals in their Champions League game against Sevilla.

Written By
Sreehari Menon
olivier giroud

Chelsea consolidated their spot at the top of the Group E table on Wednesday with a thumping 4-0 win over Sevilla in the Champions League. The Blues had striker Olivier Giroud to thank as the Frenchman went on a goal-scoring spree netting all four goals of the game. The 34-year-old has been a benchwarmer for most of this campaign and showcased his abilities on the pitch with a record-breaking performance. 

Olivier Giroud record: Record-breaking Frenchman fires Chelsea to 4-0 win

Olivier Giroud was the best player on the pitch by a mile when Chelsea travelled to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán to face off against Sevilla. The 34-year-old was handed a rare start by Frank Lampard, and the Frenchman cashed in on his opportunity with a stunning performance. Summer signing Kai Havertz set up Giroud beautifully in the eight-minute, for the World Cup winner to score the opener.

His second goal came in the 55th minute with Matteo Kovacic and Jorginho combining for an incisive move, which saw the 34-year-old double his advantage. 20 minutes later, Giroud sensationally wrapped up his hat-trick, after N'Golo Kante whipped in a delicious looking ball. The former Arsenal striker wasn't done yet, as the Frenchman slotted in a fourth from the spot. Giroud's performance would have pleased manager Frank Lampard, and the Frenchman could potentially expect more game time after this spectacular effort. 

Sevilla vs Chelsea highlights: All of Giroud's goals

Giroud goals vs Sevilla: All numbers surrounding the Frenchman's hat-trick 

Olivier Giroud became the first Chelsea player to score four goals in a game since Frank Lampard vs Aston Villa more than 10 years ago in March 2010. The Frenchman, however, is the first to score four or Chelsea in a European Cup/Champions League game. The 2018 World Cup winner is also the oldest player (34 years, 63 days) to score a hat-trick in the Champions League era. 

However, Ferenc Puskas (38y, 173d) holds the record when European Cup game are considered, with the Real Madrid legend netting three in a 1965 game vs Feyenoord. The former Arsenal striker is also only the second Frenchman to score two Champions League hat-tricks, with only Real Madrid's Karim Benzema achieving the feat. Giroud's efforts mean that the Blues have now our consecutive Champions League group stage games for the since the 2011-12 campaign when they went on to win the competition.

(Image Courtesy: Chelsea Instagram)

First Published:
