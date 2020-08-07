HBI Vs CHQ Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Chinese Super League Live

Hebei CFFC will lock horns with Chongqing Lifan in the upcoming clash in the Chinese Super League at Suzhou City Stadium. Hebei CFFC are 8th in the points table after failing to grab a win in the two games they have featured in the tournament so far (Draw 1). They lost 4-0 in their last Chinese Super League clash against Shanghai East Asia. As for Chongqing Lifan, they are also sailing in the same boat with a solitary point to their name so far in the season (Draw 1). They drew 2-2 in their previous clash against Tianjin Teda.

The HBI vs CHQ matchup will commence on Friday, August 7 at 5:30 PM IST.

HBI vs CHQ Dream11 team

HBI vs CHQ top picks

Chi Wenyi (Captain) Samir Memisevic (Vice-captain) Pan Ximing Dilmurat Mawlanyaz Feng Jing

Squads for the HBI vs CHQ Dream11 team

HBI vs CHQ Dream11 team: Hebei China Fortune FC (HBI) squad

Cheng Yang, Chi Wenyi, Yaxiong Bao, Chen Xiao, Hu-Zhang, Liu-Jing, Pan Ximing, Samir Memisevic, Ding Haifeng, Jiang Wenjun, Cui Lin, Ren Hang, Zhang Junzhe, Liao Wei, Wei Ren, Zhang Wei-II, Tianyuan Xu, Gao Huaze, Yin Hongbo, Feng Gang, Wang Qiuming, Senwen Luo, Zhao Yuhao, Zhang Chengdong, Paulinho Santos, Ricardo Goulart, Mohamed Buya-Turay, Luo Shipeng, Marcao, Xuesheng Dong, Ayoub El Kaabi

HBI vs CHQ Dream11 team: Chongqing Lifan (CHQ) squad

Deng Xiaofei, Sui Weijie, Yeerjieti Yeerzhati, Ma Defu, Mengxuan Zhang, Liu Huan, Lei Chen, Dong Cao, Xu Wu, Yuan Mincheng, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Liu Le, Luo Hao, Yang Shuai, Hu Xingyu, Chen Kejiang, Wen Tianpeng, Xiyang Huang, Jie Chen, Dong Honglin, Wu Qing, Adrian Mierzejewski, Feng Jing, Jiang Zhe, Marcelo Cirino, Deng Jiaxing, Fernandinho-Silva, Alan Kardec, Yin Congyao, Marcio Augusto.

HBI vs CHQ live: Probable HBI vs CHQ playing 11

Hebei China Fortune FC : Chi Wenyi, Samir Memisevic, Pan Ximing, Ren Hang, Jing Liu, Gao Huaze, Zhang Chengdong, Xuesheng Dong, Tianyuan Xu, Feng Gang, Marcão

: Chi Wenyi, Samir Memisevic, Pan Ximing, Ren Hang, Jing Liu, Gao Huaze, Zhang Chengdong, Xuesheng Dong, Tianyuan Xu, Feng Gang, Marcão Chongqing Lifan: Sui Weijie, Dilmurat Mawlanyaz, Feng Jing, Yin Congyao, Lei Chen, Yuan Mincheng, Wen Tianpeng, Liu Le, Alan Kardec, Adrian Mierzejewski, Wu Qing

HBI vs CHQ prediction

Hebei China Fortune FC will win this game.

Note: The HBI vs CHQ prediction and HBI vs CHQ team is based on our own analysis. The HBI vs CHQ prediction does not guarantee positive results.

