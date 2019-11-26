HBI Vs GED Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Squad Updates

Hebei Fortune will host Chinese Super League table-toppers - Guangzhou Evergrande - at the Langfang Stadium in China on Wednesday evening (5:05 PM IST). The home team lie 12th in the CSL table with 8 wins, 6 draws and 14 losses from 28 games. Meanwhile, Guangzhou Evergrande top the CSL table with 66 points. After 28 games in the Chinese top-flight, Fabio Cannavaro's side have 21 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses.

HBI vs GED Dream11: Will this be Javier Mascherano's last match for Hebei Fortune China?

Medios chinos se hacen eco de rumores que ubican a Mascherano en el fútbol argentino. Según los mismos, dejaría el #HebeiChinaFortune a final de campaña y regresaría a su país y no a la MLS como también se había especulado. El club que más suena para el 'jefecito' es #Estudiantes pic.twitter.com/WOLxPrzbM2 — Super Liga China (@CSLfutbol) November 13, 2019

HBI vs GED Dream11 top picks

HBI vs GED Dream11: Hebei Fortune squad

Goalkeepers: Bao Yaxiong, Chi Wenyi, Geng Xiaofeng

Defenders: Cui Lin, Hang Ren, Jin Yangyang, Liu Jing, Mascherano Javier, Pan Ximing, Russell Andy, Wang Qiuming, Zhang Junzhe, Zhao Yuhao

Midfielder: Che Shiwei, Feng Gang, Jiang Wenjun, Jiang Zhipeng, Yin Hongbo, Zhang Chengdong, Zhang Wei

Forwards: Dong Xuesheng, Fernandinho C, Gao Huaze, Lavezzi Ezequiel, Marcao, Qianglong Tao, Xu Tianyuan

HBI vs GED Dream11: Guangzhou Evergrande squad

Goalkeepers: Shibo Liu, Cheng Zeng.

Defender: Tyias Browning, Mingmin Cai, Hanwen Deng, Xiaoting Feng, Yuncheng Fu, Zhunyi Gao, Ruibao Hu, Xuepeng Li, Yiming Liu, Hanbowen Luo, Fang Mei, Ji-su Park, Shilong Wang, Shaocong Wu, Linpeng Zhang.

Midfielders: Anderson Talisca, Chao He, Bowen Huang, Long Li, Paulinho, Ricardo Goulart, Xin Xu, Dinghao Yan, Xiuwei Zhang, Zhi Zheng.

Forwards: Boxuan Feng, Lin Gao, Bughrahan Skandar, Shi Tang, Jingbin Wang, Shihao Wei, Liyu Yang, Hanchao Yu, Yihao Zhong.

HBI vs GED Dream11 prediction

Shibo Liu(GK), Shihao Wei, Paulinho(C), Anderson Talisca, Fang Mei, Jingbin Wang, Lavezzi Ezequiel, Xu Tianyuan, Mascherano Javier(VC), Pan Ximing, Zhang Wei.

