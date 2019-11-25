The Debate
LOK Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And More Match Details

Football News

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayer Leverkusen is scheduled for Nov 26, 2019, Tuesday 11:25 PM (IST) at the Lokomotiv Stadium. Read more on LOK vs LEV Dream11 prediction.

Written By Abhishek Shetty | Mumbai | Updated On:
lok vs lev dream11

Lokomotiv Moscow host Bayer Leverkusen for their Matchday 5 clash in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. Lokomotiv are currently in the third spot of the Group D points table with one win in four games and a total of three points to their name (L3 D0). They have found the net four times in the competition and have allowed seven goals (GD-3). As for Bayer Leverkusen, they are on the last spot of the table with one win and three losses. They have a total of three points in the competition so far with a GD of -4. The match is scheduled on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:25 PM (IST) at the Lokomotiv Stadium. 

Also Read | Champions League Points Table: How The Teams Have Fared Before Matchday 5

LOK vs LEV Dream11 Predictions

Goalkeeper

L Hradecky (LEV) (Points: 8.5)

Defenders

M Weiser (LEV) (Points: 7.5)
S Bender (LEV) (Points: 9)
J Tah (LEV) (Points: 8.5)
V Ignatier (LOK) (Points: 2)

Midfielders

Aleksei-Miranchuk (LOK) (Points: 14) (Captain)
K Havertz (LEV) (Points: 9)
G Krychowiak (LOK) (Points: 4)
J Baumgartlinger (LEV) (Points: 9.5) (Vice-captain)

Forwards

K Volland (LEV) (Points: 10)
Eder-Lopes (LOK) (Points: 9.5)

Bayer Leverkusen start as favourites to win the match.

Also Read | Chennaiyin FC Are Yet To Score This Season; Earn Just One Point In Four Games

LOK vs LEV Dream11 Predicted XI

Lokomotiv Moscow:

Predicted XI: Guilherme - Ignatjev, Höwedes, Corluka (c), Rybus - Barinov, Kyrchowiak - Miranchuk, Kolomeytsev, Miranchuk - Eder
Out: Djordjevic (knee), Farfan (knee), Rotenberg (knee)
Doubtful: Smolov (thigh), Mario (toe)

Bayer Leverkusen:

Predicted XI:  Hradecky - L. Bender (c), Tah, S. Bender, Wendell - Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger - Bellarabi, Demirbay, Diaby - Volland
Out: Amiri (suspended), Havertz (thigh), Pohjanpalo (ankle), Weiser (ankle)
Doubtful: Sinkgraven (thigh)
Coach: Peter Bosz

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

Also Read | Champions League: Roger Federer Would Like To Win In Europe With This Club

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Touched By Messages From Manchester United People Ahead Of Tottenham Debut

