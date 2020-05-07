Jordan Henderson Is An Inspiration, The Armband Fits Him Like A Glove: Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand put rivalries aside while waxing lyrical about Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson. The Englishman had to fill the huge boots of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in 2015. According to a former Manchester United skipper Rio Ferdinand, Jordan Henderson has been an 'inspiration' for the way he's led Liverpool to the top of world football.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo's Stunning Goals With His Weaker Left Foot Have Been Compiled; Watch

Jordan Henderson Liverpool captain material says, Rio Ferdinand

While speaking to BT Sport, Rio Ferdinand, a six-time Premier League winner and a Man United legend, admitted that Jordan Henderson's leadership skills were never natural and instead, the combative midfielder needed to grow into that role. Rio Ferdinand touched upon the graceful and assured qualities of Jordan Henderson, blended with a sense of toughness which makes him an ideal candidate as Liverpool captain. Rio Ferdinand concluded his praise on Jordan Henderson by saying, "He's grown so well into that captain's role and it fits him like a glove now, that armband. It's perfect for him."

ALSO READ: One Year Since Liverpool Staged THAT Famous Comeback At Anfield And Beat Barcelona 4-0

Jordan Henderson Liverpool captain: Succeeding Steven Gerrard

In the summer of 2015, Anfield hero Steven Gerrard left Liverpool for a season-long stint in the MLS. There was an air of uncertainty around Merseyside when Jordan Henderson was chosen as the man to take the armband from 2005 Champions League winner Gerrard. For years, Henderson received criticism for his questionable leadership skills until he led Liverpool to one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history against Barcelona, 12 months to the day. Henderson's critics were hushed ever since as he lifted the Champions League in June and guided Liverpool to the summit of the Premier League table this season.

ALSO READ: Man City's Record Signing Rodri Working Hard Studying As He Prepares For Business Exam

Jordan Henderson Liverpool career

Since donning the captain's armband at Liverpool in 2015, Jordan Henderson suffered the heartbreak of losing three finals in a row. However, Liverpool hit the Champions League jackpot in June which set the platform for success in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. Jordan Henderson steered Liverpool to an incredible run in the Premier League and the 29-year-old is bound to lift the Premier League title with the Reds once a decision over the Premier League season is made. Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in 2011 and has made 359 appearances for the Reds till date.

ALSO READ: CONCACAF Chief Eyes World Cup Qualifying Overhaul