Cristiano Ronaldo's Stunning Goals With His Weaker Left Foot Have Been Compiled; Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo has established himself as one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of the game regardless of the long-standing debate against Lionel Messi over superiority. A number of Cristiano Ronaldo goals through the years sent Portugal, Man United and Real Madrid fans into waves of astonishment and delight. Renowned for finding the back of the net on a consistent basis through diverse finishing techniques, here are some stunning Cristiano Ronaldo goals scored by his relatively weaker left foot.

Cristiano Ronaldo goals for Real Madrid and Man United

Upon scoring the first of the 118 Cristiano Ronaldo goals for Man United through a free kick in November 2003, the Portuguese attacker was tipped for stardom. Throughout his six-year spell at Man United, Cristiano Ronaldo scored some outrageous goals, beating world-class goalkeepers in the process and aiding the Red Devils to three Premier League titles. Ronaldo's prolific form in a Man United shirt propelled him to win his first Ballon d'Or at the age of 23.

Real Madrid supporters were also blessed to witness some spectacular Cristiano Ronaldo goals during his nine-year sojourn at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Portuguese star left Man United in 2009 to make a name for himself at the most decorated club in Europe and he did so with proficient mastery. Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus in the summer of 2018 as the all-time top scorer of the LaLiga giants netting 450 times across all competitions, winning the Champions League on four occasions, including three in succession.

Cristiano Ronaldo left-footed goals compilation

The Portugal captain is acclaimed for his ability to score goals through diverse finishing techniques. Ronaldo tops the all-time goalscoring charts in the Champions League with 128 strikes and has won the prestigious trophy five times in total. Here is a video of Cristiano Ronaldo scoring some breathtaking goals with his weaker left foot.

🎩Cristiano Ronaldo ● Best Left Foot Goals ● pic.twitter.com/GoX8CWubPb — CR7(™) (@Iam_Ineffable) May 2, 2020

