Henrik Larsson Opens Up On Struggles With Mental Health Following His Brother's Death

Former Swedish international Henrik Larsson has revealed that he struggled with severe mental health problems after the death of his brother. Larsson revealed that he sought mental health counselling 11 years ago after his brother died while he was on national duty with Sweden. The former Celtic forward enjoyed spells with Barcelona and Manchester United before hanging up his boots in 2013.

Henrik Larsson mental health: Henrik Larsson brother death led Celtic star to seek mental health counselling

Speaking on Robert Snodgrass and Kris Boyd's The Lockdown Tactics Podcast, the former Feyenoord striker opened up on how he sought help after his brother's death. Recalling the Henrik Larsson brother death, the former Celtic star said that he was on national duty when his brother died of an overdose. He said that during his days in Scotland it was difficult for him to perform week in week out knowing that his bother was an addict. The former Barcelona striker said that his parents were concerned about the habits of Henrik Larsson brother and there was added pressure on himself. The 48-year-old said that it was important to talk about these problems even though it is farm from easy.

⏰ NEW EPISODE ⏰



Our latest podcast with Henrik Larsson is available NOW! ⚽️



In this powerful interview, the @CelticFC and @FCBarcelona legend dives into not only his playing and managing career, but personal struggles with #mentalhealth and the importance of speaking out! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BfOs5SJzbW — The Lockdown Tactics ⚽️ (@lockdowntactics) July 2, 2020

Henrik Larsson mental health: Former Barcelona striker reveals his wife suggested mental health counselling

Henrik Larsson revealed that had a lot of unanswered questions after his brother's death. He added that his wife suggested mental health counselling and he took the advice and sought out professional help. The former Swedish international added that professional help made him feel a lot better and claimed 'you have to talk to be rescued'. While on the subject of the Henrik Larsson brother death, the former Celtic star also addressed podcast co-host Boyd and asked him to seek professional help after his brother Scott committed suicide.

Henrik Larsson mental health: Henrik Larsson football career

Henrik Larsson broke onto the scene with Swedish lower-league club Hogaborg, before moving to Helsingborg and helping them clinch promotion to the Swedish top-flight for the first time in 24 seasons. His stellar performances led to Feyenoord snapping him up for £295,000 in 1993 and the former Swedish international made 149 appearances for the Dutch club, scoring 42 goals helping the club win the KNVB trophy twice. Larsson then moved to Scottish Premier League giants Celtic and enjoyed a storied career at Celtic Park, winning the league title four times while also guiding them to the UEFA Cup final.

During his seven-season stay in Scotland, Henrik Larsson made 313 appearances scoring an astonishing 242 goals before sealing a transfer to Barcelona. The former Feyenoord man spent two seasons at Camp Nou, winning the LaLiga twice and lifting the Champions League in 2006. Larsson returned to Sweden and had a short loan-stint at Manchester United in 2007, helping the Red Devils win the Premier League title. He retired in 2009.

(Image Credit: Celtic FC Facebook)