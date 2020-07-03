Man United Dealt Jude Bellingham Blow As Haaland Saga Repeats Itself With Dortmund Winners

Borussia Dortmund are all set to announce the signing of Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City, beating Premier League giants Man United to his signature. Both teams were in the running to secure the Jude Bellingham transfer but recent reports suggest it is increasingly likely Dortmund sign Bellingham on a five-year contract until 2025. The 17-year-old midfielder has been touted as a generational talent by British media, is earmarked as a potential star for the future, and is likely to contest for a first-team spot at Signal Iduna Park.

Jude Bellingham transfer: Dortmund sign Bellingham, beat competition from Man United

Jude Bellingham will join Borussia Dortmund until June 2025. Decision made because of the “project of the club” and “chance to be a starter”. €23M to Birmingham and here we go soon 🤝 #BVB #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 3, 2020

According to transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, Dortmund have sealed the Jude Bellingham transfer from Birmingham beating off fierce competition from Man United. Dortmund sign Bellingham on a five-year contract and will pay Birmingham City €23m (£21m) for the Jude Bellingham transfer. As Bellingham rejects United, it marks the second instance that the Red Devils have lost a transfer battle with Dortmund in recent times.

Prior to the Jude Bellingham transfer saga, Man United locked horns with the Dortmund to secure the signing of Erling Haaland, but BVB prevailed and snapped him up for a mere €22.5 million. Haaland has since lit up the Bundesliga with his pace and immaculate finishing, and as Dortmund sign Bellingham, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will rue another missed opportunity of signing a youngster on the cheap. The 17-year-old preferred a move abroad to a move to the Premier League due to Dortmund's project and the chance to be a first-team starter at the Signal Iduna Park.

Jude Bellingham transfer: Red Devils fail to secure another young signing as Bellingham rejects United

According to Manchester Evening News, Jude Bellingham toured the Man United training ground in March and was given permission by Birmingham to meet interested parties at the start of the year so he could scope out the ideal club to move to. The 17-year-old's decision to move to Dortmund was aided by Man United target Jadon Sancho's success after moving to Signal Iduna Park. The England international left Manchester City at the age of 17 to join Dortmund and has since then has developed into one of the most coveted attackers in world football. While the terms of Jude Bellingham contract at BVB are yet to be revealed, according to Daily Mail, the Stourbridge-born midfielder could see his pay rise from a lowly £145 per week at Birmingham to a staggering £60,000 per week at Signal Iduna Park.

Despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's willingness to hand opportunities to youngsters in the Manchester United first team, players are far from willing to put pen on paper and commit their future to Man United. Academy graduates Brandon Williams and Mason Greenwood are amongst the regular first-team players at Old Trafford, while James Garner, Dylan Levitt are on the brink of the main squad. Despite the positives, the former Manchester United striker has failed to land both Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham and the departure of youngster Angel Gomes is also a roadblock in Solskjaer's youth development mission.

