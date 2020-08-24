Chelsea Reach Agreement For Bayer Leverkusen Star Kai Havertz In A Move Worth £90 Million

Premier League giants Chelsea have finally reached an agreement over the signing of Bayer Leverkusen superstar Kai Havertz. The Blues have reportedly agreed to pay around £90 million (€80 million + €20 million in add-ons) for the German sensation. Frank Lampard's Blues have already managed to snap up star attackers Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner over the summer with a deal for Havertz expected to be finalised in the next few hours.

Kai Havertz to Chelsea, one step away and then... here we go! Total agreement to be reached on nest hours with Bayer Leverkusen. Last bid is going to be accepted. €80M + €20M add ons as final fee. Last details and paperworks time. 🔵 #CFC #Havertz #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2020

Kai Havertz transfer news: Kai Havertz to Chelsea one step away

Over the past few months, multiple reports have linked Kai Havertz to Chelsea after the west London club completed the signing for Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are only one step away from completing a move for the Bayer Leverkusen attacker. Romano revealed that Chelsea have agreed to pay Bayer Leverkusen a whopping £90 million (€100m) in total for Kai Havertz, which would make him the club's record signing. Leverkusen are reportedly expected to accept the final offer with Chelsea now having to negotiate personal terms and contract details for the 21-year-old.

Kai Havertz was heavily linked with Chelsea ever since Timo Werner signed for the club in June. The German youngster sent Chelsea fans into a frenzy with his social media activity when he liked a 'sign Havertz' post by a fan on Twitter. Havertz's potential arrival at Stamford Bridge will be Lampard's third major signing at Chelsea this summer following the arrivals of Werner and Ziyech.

Chelsea's new trio is nearly assembled. pic.twitter.com/AYVBFm4QNi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 27, 2020

Havertz made a total of 45 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen during the 2019-20 campaign and scored 18 goals, notching up eight assists in the process as well. Bayer Leverkusen finished fifth in the Bundesliga table, unable to book their spot in the Champions League for next season. Havertz also has seven caps for Germany and one international goal to his name.

Premier League transfers: Thiago Silva makes Chelsea transfer news headlines

Despite the quality attacking options that are set to be available for Frank Lampard next season, Chelsea have struggled defensively. The west London club conceded a total of 54 goals in the Premier League during the 2019-20 season with the likes of Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma, Antonio Rudiger, Marcos Alonso, Emerson Palmieri and Fikayo Tomori putting in underwhelming displays throughout the course of the season. Chelsea are in dire need of a centre-back who can provide stability and solidarity for their backline.

Chelsea have now heavily been linked with a move for veteran Brazilian defender Thiago Silva after the player himself confirmed his departure from PSG on Sunday night. Chelsea fans were thoroughly impressed with 35-year-old Silva during his outing against Bayern Munich despite the Parisians ending up on the wrong side of the result. More so, Silva is now a free agent and rejected reports of accepting any bid from Serie A side Fiorentina, giving Chelsea the opportunity to try and lure the centre-back to Stamford Bridge.

