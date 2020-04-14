Paul Pogba Claims Mother Correctly Predicted Return To Man United Someday

Paul Pogba is a homegrown Man United player. The Frenchman joined the Man United youth team in 2009 before making his senior team debut in 2011. However, Man United's then manager, Sir Alex Ferguson sold Paul Pogba to Juventus in 2012. The midfielder became a sensation while playing for the Old Lady where he won four Serie A titles. Paul Pogba's class tempted Man United to sign the player back after 4 years.

Man United paid a record sum of £89 million to get Paul Pogba back from Juventus. Interestingly, Paul Pogba revealed that his mother was always confident that he would join Man United again one day.

Paul Pogba mother predicted it right

Paul Pogba mother was confident about his return to Old Trafford

Paul Pogba, in an interview with UTD Podcast, stated 'My mother always told me: "You will go somewhere but come back," 'She always said this. I was like: "We will see" but you know mothers and the things she said: "You will come back here, don’t worry" and that was just after. She said: "You will come back to Manchester, don’t worry", and I did. 'When I came back, I was really happy to come back. I left it and didn’t finish. I started something but I didn’t finish, I just went somewhere else. Obviously, coming back to where I started was, for me, why I was really happy. Now, I was ready to come as a confirmed player, not a youth player."

Paul Pogba transfer: Real Madrid on cards?

Paul Pogba has almost missed the entire 2019-20 season after picking up an early injury. There are many speculations surrounding the Paul Pogba transfer to Real Madrid. It is reported that Zinedine Zidane is very keen on signing the player from Man United. Real Madrid can offer James Rodriguez and cash to Man United in exchange for Paul Pogba. The deal could well happen in the upcoming summer transfer window.

