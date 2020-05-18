WBN Vs LEV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Live

Werder Bremen will take on Bayer Leverkusen on Matchday 26 of Bundesliga this week in their first game since the COVID-19 hiatus. Werder Bremen are placed 17th spot in the Bundesliga table. Werder Bremen have managed to win just four times in 24 games played in the season so far (Losses 14, Draws 6). They have managed to bag a total of 18 points in the season so far. Werder Bremen's last Bundesliga clash was against Hertha Berlin which ended in a 2-2 draw.

As for Bayer Leverkusen, they are currently fifth in the Bundesliga table. Bayer Leverkusen have managed to win 14 out of the 25 games played in the season so far (Losses 6, Draws 5). Leverkusen have bagged a total of 47 points in the season. Bayer Leverkusen won their last Bundesliga clash in which they were up against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The game will commence on May 18 (May 19, as per Indian timings) at 12:00 am IST. Fans can play the WBN vs LEV Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the WBN vs LEV Dream11 prediction, the WBN vs LEV Dream11 top picks and WBN vs LEV Dream11 team.

WBN vs LEV Dream11 team

WBN vs LEV Dream11 top picks

Davy Klaassen (Captain) Yuya Osako (Vice-captain) Kai Havertz Lucas Alario

WBN vs LEV Dream11 team: Predicted XI

Werder Bremen:

Pavlenka, Veljkovic, Vogt, Moisander, Gebre Selassie, M. Eggestein, Sahin, Friedl, Bittencourt, Selke, Rashica

Bayer Leverkusen:

Hradecky, Tah, S. Bender, Tapsoba, L. Bender, Baumgartlinger, Aranguiz, Wendell, Bellarabi, Diaby, Havertz

WBN vs LEV Dream11 team: Full Squad

WBN vs LEV Dream11 team: Werder Bremen

Jirí Pavlenka1, Stefanos Kapino, Luca Plogmann, Michael Lang, Ludwig Augustinsson, Milos Veljkovic, Sebastian Langkamp, Niklas Moisander, Ömer Toprak, Marco Friedl, Niklas Wiemann, Kevin Vogt, Kevin Möhwald, Milot Rashica, Leonardo Bittencourt, Nuri Sahin1, Fin Bartels, Theodor Gebre Selassie, Simon Straudi, Ilia Gruev, Julian Rieckmann, Maximilian Eggestein, Christian Gross, Benjamin Goller, Philipp Bargfrede, Yuya Osako, Davie Selke, Niclas Füllkrug, Claudio Pizarro, Joshua Sargent, Johannes Eggestein, Luc Ihorst, Davy Klaassen, Nick Woltemade

WBN vs LEV Dream11 team: Bayer Leverkusen

Lukas Hradecky, Ramazan Özcan, Niklas Lomb, Jonathan Tah, Aleksandar Dragovic, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Sven Bender, Paulinho, Lars Bender, Kerem Demirbay, Nadiem Amiri, Julian Baumgartlinger, Charles Aránguiz, Daley Sinkgraven, Mitchell Weiser, Exequiel Palacios, Kai Havertz, Adrian Stanilewicz, Ayman Azhil, Leon Bailey, Lucas Alario, Moussa Diaby, Kevin Volland, Karim Bellarabi

WBN vs LEV Dream11 prediction

Our WBN vs LEV Dream11 prediction is that Bayer Leverkusen will win this game.

Note: The WBN vs LEV Dream11 prediction, WBN vs LEV Dream11 top picks and WBN vs LEV Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The WBN vs LEV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.