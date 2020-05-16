Bundesliga Live Stream: How To Watch Bundesliga Games Online In India?

Bundesliga will resume on Saturday, May 16 after two months of a nationwide lockdown in Germany and the subsequent suspension of the competition. Let us look at the Bundesliga live free, Bundesliga live stream, Bundesliga live tv, Bundesliga live streaming in India, how to watch Bundesliga online and other details as the competition resumes.

Watch Bundesliga online: Bundesliga Live stream details

The Bundesliga live tv in India will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, you can watch Bundesliga online in India on Disney+Hotstar. Here are the other Bundesliga live stream details:

Bundesliga live stream date: Saturday, May 16, 2020

Bundesliga live stream time: You can watch Bundesliga online at 3.30 PM (Germany time) /7 PM (IST) and 6.30 PM (Germany time) 10 pm (IST). Eintracht Frankfurt vs Monchengladbach is the only game whose live streaming will be at 10 pm (IST).

Bundesliga live stream: Bayern Munich lead in Bundesliga

Despite resuming after two months of lockdown, the Bundesliga games will be played behind closed doors. This has been done keeping in view the social distancing norms that are supposed to be followed in the country until the situation normalises.

At present, Bayern Munich lead the Bundesliga charts with 5 points in 25 games. Borussia Dortmund occupy the second spot, four points adrift of the league leaders. The defending Bundesliga champions have won 17 games this season while losing and drawing on four occasions each. Borussia Dortmund have bagged 51 points in 25 games this season. They have won 15 games while drawing on six occasions. They have lost four games as well.

Bundesliga live stream: Leipzig, Borussia Monchengladbach make it to top four

RB Leipzig are placed third on the Bundesliga points table with 50 points in 25 games. Leipzig have won 14 games this season while losing on three occasions. They have shared points on eight matchdays. While fourth-placed Borussia Monchengladbach have bagged 49 points.

Thus there is a very close contest among the top four teams due to the narrow point-difference between the second, third and the fourth-placed teams.

