HFC Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview

Hyderabad FC take on Jamshedpur FC in Gameweek 3 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, HFC vs JFC Dream11 team and the probable HFC vs JFC playing 11.
Hyderabad FC made a good start to their campaign and have picked up four points from a possible six despite a handful of players being absent due to injury. On the other hand, Jamshedpur started the campaign with a 1-2 defeat to Chennaiyin FC before blowing away a 2-0 lead to draw the game 2-2 against Odisha FC.
In terms of team news, Hyderabad FC will be without Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre, both who picked up injuries against Bengaluru FC while Jamshedpur FC will be without Goalkeeper Rehenesh TP who is suspended for the game after picking up a red card. Based on recent form, our HFC vs JFC match prediction is a draw.
The two sides have met each other two times previously, Jamshedpur winning the first match 3-1, while the second match ended in a 1-1 draw.
Hyderabad FC probable 11 - Subrata Pal; Ashish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir; Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco
Jamshedpur FC probable 11 - Pawan Kumar; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav; Nerijus Valskis
HFC vs JFC live: Hyderabad FC top picks
HFC vs JFC live: Jamshedpur FC top picks
HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction: HFC vs JFC Dream11 team
Goalkeeper - Subrata Pal
Defenders - Laldinliana Renthlei, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh (VC), Stephen Eze
Midfielders - Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Halicharan Narzary, Amarjit Kiyam, Mohammad Yasir
Forwards - Nerijus Valskis (C)
Note: The above HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, HFC vs JFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HFC vs JFC Dream11 team and HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
Image Credits: Hyderabad FC Instagram