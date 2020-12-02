HFC Vs JFC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Hero Indian Super League Match Preview

Hyderabad FC take on Jamshedpur FC in Gameweek 3 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, HFC vs JFC Dream11 team and the probable HFC vs JFC playing 11.

HFC vs JFC live: HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction and preview

Hyderabad FC made a good start to their campaign and have picked up four points from a possible six despite a handful of players being absent due to injury. On the other hand, Jamshedpur started the campaign with a 1-2 defeat to Chennaiyin FC before blowing away a 2-0 lead to draw the game 2-2 against Odisha FC.

In terms of team news, Hyderabad FC will be without Joel Chianese and Lluis Sastre, both who picked up injuries against Bengaluru FC while Jamshedpur FC will be without Goalkeeper Rehenesh TP who is suspended for the game after picking up a red card. Based on recent form, our HFC vs JFC match prediction is a draw.

Owen Coyle talks about the team's defence, our upcoming match against Hyderabad, and more.



Watch full press conference now.#JamKeKhelo #HFCOFC pic.twitter.com/sHMBRDvMrW — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 2, 2020

HFC vs JFC live: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other two times previously, Jamshedpur winning the first match 3-1, while the second match ended in a 1-1 draw.

HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction: Probable HFC vs JFC playing 11

Hyderabad FC probable 11 - Subrata Pal; Ashish Rai, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma, Mohammad Yasir; Halicharan Narzary, Aridane Santana, Liston Colaco

Jamshedpur FC probable 11 - Pawan Kumar; Laldinliana Renthlei, Stephen Eze, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma; Aitor Monroy, Amarjit Kiyam; Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Aniket Jadhav; Nerijus Valskis

HFC vs JFC live: Top picks for HFC vs JFC Dream11 team

HFC vs JFC live: Hyderabad FC top picks

Aridane Santana

Subrata Pal

HFC vs JFC live: Jamshedpur FC top picks

Nerijus Valskis

Jackichand Singh

HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction: HFC vs JFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Subrata Pal

Defenders - Laldinliana Renthlei, Odei Onaindia, Chinglensena Singh (VC), Stephen Eze

Midfielders - Jackichand Singh, Alex Lima, Halicharan Narzary, Amarjit Kiyam, Mohammad Yasir

Forwards - Nerijus Valskis (C)

Note: The above HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction, HFC vs JFC Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The HFC vs JFC Dream11 team and HFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Hyderabad FC Instagram