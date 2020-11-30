Juventus Could Agree Dybala Swap For PSG Striker Icardi As Contract Hits Stalemate

Defending Serie A champions Juventus have struggled for form under Andrea Pirlo since the start of the campaign. Although Cristiano Ronaldo and Alvaro Morata have arrived in red hot form for the Old Lady, Argentine midfielder Paulo Dybala has come in for some criticism as he struggles to thrive on the field under the Italian tactician. Notably, reports of Dybala's move away from the Allianz Stadium have already begun doing the rounds with the winter transfer window around the corner.

Dybala transfer rumours reignite following Argentine's inconsistent form

Paulo Dybala started for Juventus in the game against Benevento alongside Morata up front last weekend. Although the Spaniard, who is on a season-long loan from Atletico Madrid, netted the only goal for the Bianconeri, Dybala's contribution on the field has come in for some scrutiny.

🧡 Dybala is the only player to have scored in each of the last 6 #UCL seasons with Juve 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d9DjFzZcHK — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 4, 2020

Morata has netted eight goals already this term, fulfilling Pirlo's trust in his goalscoring instincts. However, Dybala has struggled this season, often moving in and out of the starting lineup. He has managed to rack up just one goal for Juventus, which came against Ferencvaros in the Champions League, further igniting transfer rumours.

Dybala contract runs until 2022; Icardi transfer swap likely

According to a report on the Dybala transfer rumours by Italian media outlet Calciomercato, PSG and Juventus could agree a swap deal involving the midfielder and his Argentine compatriot, Mauro Icardi. The report insists a deal involving the Dybala-Icardi transfer swap could well materialise if the Juventus star does not extend his contract.

Dybala has a contract with Juventus which sees him tied down at the Allianz Stadium until June 2022. Although earlier reports claimed a contract extension was on the cards, recent reports hint at hard-hitting negotiations between the two parties. The defending Serie A champions are hesitant to extend his deal citing his inconsistency this season.

PSG transfer news: Icardi to finally join Juventus?

Icardi was linked with Juventus since his Inter Milan days before joining PSG on a permanent switch. He has managed five appearances in Ligue 1 this season, racking up two goals before being sidelined due to an injury. His contract runs until 2024 with a swap deal possible in the summer transfer window.

Image courtesy: Juventus, Mauro Icardi Instagram